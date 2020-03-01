Biden blatantly misrepresents the President & a ‘Transpandemic’ disease

Joe Biden thinks Ebola was a transpandemic disease. There is no such word in existence insofar as I know. In addition to that, everything he said in this clip is a lie. He had nothing to do with the handling of Ebola, but to hear him speak about it, he nearly wiped it out. In fact, the handling of Ebola wasn’t all that great.

Watch:

.@JoeBiden, in describing how his administration’s response would differ from Trump’s, refers to Ebola as a “transpandemic disease that existed” pic.twitter.com/WYUPjuHWkM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 1, 2020

THE TRUTH

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to the public almost daily, but someone needs to tell Joe Biden. Old Joe is continuing the lie that Dr. Fauci was “muzzled.” Watch Dr. Fauci debunk it here. Biden is calling Dr. Fauci a liar.

The presidential candidate also claimed CDC funds were cut, which even the AP debunked. You can read about that here.

Biden even referenced the debunked lie that the President called the coronavirus a “Democratic hoax.” The President called the politicization of the disease a Democratic hoax. You can listen to what the President said here.

The former Vice President said there isn’t even a test kit. We can’t imagine what he’s talking about since they are testing throughout the nation. They are producing more.

The process for proceeding is in place no matter who the President is, as the AP detailed. It’s always in place at the CDC.

He sees “no preparedness other than a political talking point.” Somehow, he missed the immediate response which included screenings and travel limitations, among other precautions and notices to the public.

Biden repeated the lies three times without one ounce of pushback from the Clinton friend, George Stephanopoulos.

This is Russia scam 3.0.

OBAMA FAILED ON EBOLA

Barack Obama as a U.S. senator in 2005 vehemently complained that President George W. Bush was not doing enough to fight a potential epidemic of Avian Flu.

“This nation must NOT be caught off guard when faced with a pandemic,” he said at the time. “The question is will we be ready…”

He called on his fellow senators to “push this administration to take action needed to prevent a catastrophe the likes of which we have not seen during our lifetimes.”

Yet, in a major address regarding the Ebola outbreak Obama gave at the CDC in Atlanta on Sept. 16, he downplayed the risk of Ebola coming to U.S. shores.

It’s Not So Bad

“First and foremost, I want the American people to know that our experts, here at the CDC and across our government, agree that the chances of an Ebola outbreak here in the United States are extremely low. We’ve been taking the necessary precautions, including working with countries in West Africa to increase screening at airports so that someone with the virus doesn’t get on a plane for the United States.”

The Obama response to the outbreak was reportedly disorganized and timid, then it was revealed a second nurse had contracted the disease while treating a Liberian man at a Dallas-area hospital.

More alarmingly, the diagnosis was made just hours after the nurse, 29-year-old Amber Vinson had flown from Cleveland to Dallas on a commercial airliner, despite reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that she had a fever.

Hours before, Obama said:

“In the unlikely event that someone with Ebola does reach our shores, we’ve taken new measures so that we’re prepared here at home. We’re working to help flight crews identify people who are sick, and more labs across our country now have the capacity to quickly test for the virus. We’re working with hospitals to make sure that they are prepared, and to ensure that our doctors, our nurses and our medical staff are trained, are ready, and are able to deal with a possible case safely.”

There was widespread public dissatisfaction with Obama and resilient questions about the president’s competency, especially after she was allowed to fly.

And concessions from the White House and CDC that there were multiple “shortcomings” in the administration’s response are only likely to deepen those fears.

The Hill reported that there were fears Obama wasn’t up to the job.

That was good enough for the media at the time. This President did nothing wrong and they are trying to take him down over it.