Bernie organizer says “After we abolish landlords, we don’t have to kill them.”

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas caught more Bernie Sanders’ organizers making radical statements. To be clear, they are seditious and plan to overturn our government.

Mason Baird, a Sanders field organizer, admits that the campaign attracts “truly radical people”, including a Marxist-Leninist.

There’s talk of radical action. Including destroying property.

Daniel Taylor, a Sanders organizer, says, “We have to make plans for extreme action.”

“We would need a federal government and a labor movement that is working together to strip power away from capitalists and preferably directing that violence toward property,” Baird says.

“After we abolish landlords, we don’t have to kill them.”

Bernie is a communist and so are his staffers.

Watch: