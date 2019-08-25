Bernie’s commies cheer the death of David Koch & other insanity

We have already addressed the vicious attacks upon the death of David Koch. They invent lies about the philanthropic brothers. Personally, I’m not a big supporter of the Koch brothers’ open borders views, but I am sorry he died and he suffered from a terrible disease. All life is precious and David Koch did a lot of good. Bernie Sanders’ crowd of commies in St. Paul, Minnesota cheered the death.

Someone dies and they cheer? They hate them because of their ties to the fossil fuel industry. They are probably jealous too. Socialism and communism are the ideologies of envy.

Bernie at least said, “I don’t applaud, you know, the death of somebody. We needn’t do that.” He then went on to vilify what they stand for and what Republicans represent.

He claimed people are in jail for pot, the same drug the government now sells in some states. No one is simply in jail for pot. They’re drug dealers, and as for some governments selling them, they’re his peeps.

It will be a very dark place when the commies are in charge and we are heading in that direction.

If you think killing fully developed babies, ignoring perverts like Jeffrey Epstein who rape little girls and his friends, applauding 8-year-old little boys dancing as drag queens is the end of it all, you would be wrong.

There is no level of perversion the hard-left won’t applaud.

Now we have to accept there are a whole bunch of genders or we’re troublemakers.

The Washington Free Beacon reported: “MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing referred to a Louisiana Republican’s belief that there are only two genders as incendiary.”

This is only the beginning. We won’t be allowed to smoke a cigarette but the left will facilitate our shooting up; cleanliness and safety will give way to dangerous homeless people and foreigners here illegally; and anyone who balks will be hurt.

Religion will give way to the state and sovereignty will be lost. PC will rule and fascists will destroy the Constitution.

Do nothing, and then wait and see. Remain oblivious and watch the world go dark.

Meanwhile, another crazy, hate-filled psychiatrist claims Trump plans to kill people. We saw this first at 100percentfedup.

“Trump is as destructive a person in this century has Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

These nutjobs will say and do anything to win. This nut probably believes it.