Bernie’s donors are super-rich, young, white Marxists who live lavishly

For all his talk of the working man, Bernie isn’t funded by them. His funding might come in small donations, but it is coming from the wealthy, who mostly live in the wealthiest zip codes in New York, and California.

Bernie’s donors are almost entirely young elitists who fit the terms — champagne socialists, trust-fund babies, and hipster Marxists. The small donations are coming from the very wealthy in limited regions of the country where the technocrats who want to rule over us live. They aren’t middle class and have, in fact, displaced the middle class and poor as they gentrified the enclaves in which they live.

Bernie’s cash flow is coming from a handful of very blue cities, almost all of them in California and New York City. Only two of the top ten zip code donor areas are located outside San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. It is not representative of the United States.

Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are the top three Bernie donors and Apple is in fifth place. These dot coms don’t employ the proletariat, they are strictly here for themselves, and they make six and seven figures.

Daniel Greenfield did the research and we have a quick summary of the donors by geographical location.

Bernie’s top dollar zip code is 94110 in San Francisco. The average household income in this part of the Mission District, specifically the Inner Mission, the Bernal Heights area, is $166,302. The median home value is around $1.5 million and the median rent is almost $5,000 a month.

The second top dollar Bernie zip code in San Francisco, 94117 or Haight-Ashbury. It’s where the Winter of Trust Fund Hipsters in the Haight live with an average income is $201,503 and average home values top $1.6 million.

In third place on Bernie’s donor list is 10025 or the Upper West Side of Manhattan. With an average rental price of $4,695. The UWS is the 8 th richest neighborhood with a $190,281 mean household income.

richest neighborhood with a $190,281 mean household income. If you heard that Bernie’s donors come from Brooklyn, note the zip codes — it’s the super-wealthy areas of Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s wealthiest in Park Slope donate to Bernie, not the areas of the working class. It’s a place where a three-bedroom apartment can go for $2.9 million. and there’s lots of anti-Semitic BDS fervor. 11238 or Prospect Heights, in fourth place, is a newly gentrified neighborhood in Brooklyn where the median sales price passed $1 million, and it costs $800,000 for a one-bedroom co-op.

In fifth place is 98103, the Seattle neighborhood of Wallingford. With an average household income of $124,504, the University of Washington neighborhood with its $800,000 homes isn’t working class.

Microsoft employees are among Bernie’s top-dollar donors and are in sixth place.

And in seventh place is 90026. The Echo Park neighborhood in Los Angeles is a hipster haven that boasts the most expensive pizza in the city where the median price for housing is $813,000, and rents can hit $6,700 a month. Rich hipsters!

In eighth place is the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago at zip code 60647. Logan Square is among the most expensive neighborhoods in the Windy City. A condo will set you back over half a million dollars.

Ninth and tenth on the list of Bernie’s money neighborhoods are two expensive Manhattan areas. 10003, Union Square and Greenwich Village in downtown Manhattan, is home to wealthy radicals. In tenth place is 10011 or Chelsea and the West Village of Manhattan. It’s also the single most expensive zip code in New York City. Not only is it the most expensive area in New York, but it’s the 23rd most expensive area in the country with a median sale price approaching $2 million. It’s also home to New York’s Silicon Alley, the city’s tech industry ghetto of dot com and fintech startups.

San Franciscans living in Bernie’s donor districts tend to be under 50 years of age, childless, and unmarried. White. Slightly more likely to be male than female.

That’s Bernie’s core demographic.

The type of person they elect is Chesa Boudin, who is the new DA in San Francisco. He is the son of two domestic terrorists (Weather Underground criminals) and was raised by two other terrorists who managed to stay out of prison — Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Boudin supports and promotes open borders, homeless littering the streets with human waste, and addicts shooting up in broad daylight for children to see. He promotes criminals too. In January, he dropped 18 charges against a human trafficker who kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl. It was no problem for the socialists who live in San Fran looking to replace justice with restorative justice.