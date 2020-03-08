MSM now totally making up coronavirus quotes, MSNBC’s happy about the illness

By
M. Dowling
-
0

An editorial at the Palm Beach Post, calling for “clear communication” on Coronavirus uses quotes that are completely made up. Senator Rubio never said anything even remotely resembling what they claim is “conflicting information.”

EVIL MSNBC

This MSNBC panel seems to want a lot of people to die so they can get rid of Trump.

Nicole Wallace and her guest, Eddie Glaude gleefully chat about coronavirus in the hopes that it will take down the President:

Here is another complete lie. It is not the best guess of the AHA, it’s the best guess of this one professor, Ian Bremmer.

They’re all mad:

