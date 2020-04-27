Bernie’s former campaign manager rips into him

Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager Tezlyn Figaro went on to Fox & Friends to rip into her former boss for continuing his campaign fundraising and taking people’s last dollars after endorsing Joe Biden.

She said it’s fraudulent and it’s not how you run a revolution. Figaro wants him to either stand up and fight or sit down.

Ms. Figaro, who never hesitates to criticize anyone, says he is giving people false hope, taking their money and it’s not right. “Either you’re going to get on the ballot or you’re not,” Figaro said.

She wants him to shut down the fundraising operation.

Tezlyn said he’s sold out, made the deal, and is playing a game.

Watch:

.@BernieSanders is called out by his former campaign manager @TezlynFigaro for fundraising despite having already endorsed Biden: “It’s wrong and fraudulent. … When we talk about taking people’s last $3 during this pandemic it is wrong, Senator Sanders!” pic.twitter.com/sBf5DqsWV3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2020