Bernie’s former campaign manager rips into him

Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager Tezlyn Figaro went on to Fox & Friends to rip into her former boss for continuing his campaign fundraising and taking people’s last dollars after endorsing Joe Biden.
She said it’s fraudulent and it’s not how you run a revolution. Figaro wants him to either stand up and fight or sit down.
Ms. Figaro, who never hesitates to criticize anyone, says he is giving people false hope, taking their money and it’s not right. “Either you’re going to get on the ballot or you’re not,” Figaro said.
She wants him to shut down the fundraising operation.
Tezlyn said he’s sold out, made the deal, and is playing a game.
Watch:
.@BernieSanders is called out by his former campaign manager @TezlynFigaro for fundraising despite having already endorsed Biden: “It’s wrong and fraudulent. … When we talk about taking people’s last $3 during this pandemic it is wrong, Senator Sanders!” pic.twitter.com/sBf5DqsWV3
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2020
I like it when the truth comes out and it is immaterial what fence your sitting on but corruption and dishonesty and taking peoples last dollar is wrong and thank you Ms. Figaro for it for what it is.
Hey! What??? He needs his 4th house paid off! Give the poor guy a break…..
Aww the poor comrade fell for that revolution will not be televised schtick.
It couldn’t happen to a nicer clueless useless idiot.
Meanwhile comrade Kommissar is chillin’ like a megavillain at one of his luxurious dachas reading a well worn copy of das Kapital.
After some beets and cabbage he will take a tour in his deluxe hammer and sickle on red sports car around lake Comrade.