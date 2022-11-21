Bet the Globalists and Communists Did Not See This One Coming!

By Mark Schwendau

There is a truly odd phenomenon happening on both sides of the globe. It might not be happening in all 195 countries of the world, but it is happening in America and China. That phenomenon is; Even though they are badly needed, many young people refuse to work.

In a recent interview with occupational expert Mike Rowe on the “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rowe outlined the problem:

“We still got seven million people able-bodied men sitting out the entire workforce, right? And what we were saying during the break, you know these big companies now in Silicon Valley they’re, they’re, going to start laying people off. They’re gonna, they’re gonna, lay people off, and those people are not going to have the necessary skills to fill the current openings. So now it is, in my view, we went from a ‘skills gap’ to a ‘will gap,’ and now we’re going to come back to a skill gap AND a will gap. We’re going to have lots of unemployed people who aren’t trained for the jobs that exist, and we’re going to have lots of people who could step into those jobs who, for whatever reason, have elected not to.”

Kilmeade responded:

“So, Mike, cause that is in the big picture is people aren’t working, and people are frustrated they can’t hire. I thought things were getting marginally better…I don’t walk into a place and say; How’s it going, you know, with this workforce?, like, Can you hire people? I do notice I’m getting more people saying I can hire people, not a lot but more, but you pulled up one clip, and we sent it in to bring up can you tell me what clip we’re going to see?”

Rowe said:

“I get hundreds of these a week. This one happened to be sent to me by Gary Sinise, who just said, ‘Mike, can you talk to this guy? Can you do something?’ And what you’re about to hear is just one contractor on one job who’s trying to build a couple of houses who showed up for the third day in a row, and none of his men showed up to work, none of them. Here he is:

‘I’m three weeks into a job, three days in a row, not one (expletive) showed up for work. I don’t care if I pay him 15…I don’t give a (expletive) if I give him 25 or 40 people who do not want to work…I don’t bitch…I don’t complain… I got a fully stocked trailer sitting over there with every tool that you can possibly imagine…I buy tools for them. They either have no driver’s license, um, 20 minutes too far to drive… I’ve even heard the excuse well, I’ve got to go home and plan a baby shower from a grown-ass man. I’ve worked all over the United States, I’ve done every kind of construction remodeling commercial residential there is, and this is the worst I’ve ever (expletive) seen it.’

Rowe continues on after the brief audio clip:

“So there it is, right? Now you can call it anecdotal; you can look at one guy having a bad day and say; Well, you know, try this, try that… I get hundreds of these hundreds of these every week! I know a lot of people in construction, and they’ve all been saying the same thing for the last four years they just simply can’t find people who are willing to show up early, stay late and learn a skill that’s in demand period, and now, now, we’re starting to see how that trickles down and into the rest of the economy. And what it means for anybody who never minds being a plumber. I’m talking about people who need a plumber, who need an electrician, me and you people who share our addiction to smooth roads and affordable energy and indoor plumbing and all of these things right this is the stuff that’s starting to fray. And man, if, if, it doesn’t get your attention, then you’re not paying attention.”

Rowe announced his new first episode of his very famous television series titled “Dirty Jobs,” is coming back in December, featuring Rowe down in Florida. That first new episode will feature a father and son swimming pool team. He said the 2 of them do the work of 4.

Rowe mentions an interesting statistic, “Every single year for, for, five people who retire in the skilled trades, two replace them, five out two in. It’s been that way for 15 years, five out of two in. This is just math. It’s just math.”

Many of us American consumers have been hearing this story of Mike Rowe now for years. Personally, I have had services provided for roof replacement, appliance repair, HVAC (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning), as well as carpet and hardwood floor installation, and every single serviceman to show up complained about how thin they were being stretched due to a lack of help in their occupations. Because of these worker shortages, I had to both open and close my own swimming pool this year.

Why is our mainstream media not addressing this very serious issue and threat to our national security as news?

Some jobs are more readily taught and learned than others, as anybody can imagine.

When Joe Biden was on the campaign trail, he smugly and ignorantly told coal miners to “Learn to code!”

He then went on to make his stupid remark worse, “My liberal friends were saying, ‘You can’t expect them to be able to do that,” Biden told a New Hampshire audience. He said, “Give me a break! Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake.”

Now, humorously enough, as tens of thousands of Big Tech employees are getting laid off from the likes of Meta and Twitter, coalminers are telling them to “Learn to dig coal!”

But the problem of people not working as they have in the past is not exclusive to America. All over the world, millions of people are rethinking how they work and live and how to better balance the two.

For example, in China, the phrase “tang ping,” which means “lying flat,” spread through China’s internet last year. The new slogan involves dropping out of the rat race to do the bare minimum to get by and reflects a desire for a better work-life balance in the wake of China’s slowing growth. As the unemployment situation has worsened in China, many young people have adopted an even more fatalistic catchphrase: “bailan,” or “let it rot.”

China’s “lie flat” movement is believed to have been spawned by a social media post from where it got its name. It is said to be a reaction against a system of a grueling “996” work schedule which stands for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for six days a week, which is common in Chinese industries like technology.

The American equivalent to the Chinese “lie flat” movement is the “Great Resignation” movement. In this movement, U.S. workers under 40 are quitting their jobs in record numbers. It is reported that more than 24 million did so from April to September this year, and many are staying out of the workforce. Germany, Japan, and other wealthy G20 nations are seeing shades of the same trend.

The pandemic has taken a toll, with surveys showing an increase in feelings of burnout and deterioration in mental health in many nations. A healthcare professional recently told me, “If Fauci and the Chinese release something like Covid-19 again, I am done with the hospital healthcare industry. I have an elderly mother to take care of, and I am not going to risk her health or my own for such an episode again.”

The pandemic, whether real or contrived, has created an interesting side effect as well; In a recent survey by the Microsoft Corporation, almost half of the world’s workers would consider quitting if asked to come back to the office full-time. The idea of working remotely from home gained broad appeal, particularly after Joe Biden took office and fuel prices for transportation doubled from President Trump.

The Great Resignation and Lie Flat movements of America and China have the potential to create deeper discussions about the relentless pursuit of wealth for individuals and nations.

Global burnout is telling Klaus Schwab and his, “You will own nothing and like it,” globalists, “You want to bet?”

If the serfs refuse to play the game, the masters lose their fame!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

