Breaking News: CBS Just Got Hunter’s Laptop Everyone Had 2 Years Ago

This is beyond bizarre. CBS News hacks just obtained and reported on the Hunter laptop data two years after the media hid it from the public. At that time, the media didn’t want the explosive data exposing Biden family corruption to affect the 2020 election so they claimed it was Russian misinformation. The NY Post, which had the explosive report, was banned on social media until after the election. The video of the CBS report can be watched below.

They could have gotten the data at any time within the past two years from Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, The Daily Mail, CNN, NY Post, NY Times, and any number of other media outlets that already confirmed it.

CBS can no longer be considered a serious news outlet. We’ve known that for a while, but this is the clincher.

Catherine Herridge had to give the report. What a comedown from her role as a serious reporter.

Two years ago!!!

Why are they doing this now? Well, Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer promised to investigate the Hunter laptop and Joe Biden’s role in the corruption it reveals.

Will CBS now come up with fake reports trying to debunk Joe Biden’s role? The answer is ‘yes.’

They’ve already started. Herridge quoted Hunter’s lawyer saying the computer repairman never had the right to the data on the computer. CBS didn’t bother to verify the lawyer’s dishonest statement.

We have the receipt that appears to have Hunter’s signature on it. Most media outlets have it. It says, “In the event of nonpayment, The Mac Shop reserves the right to remove any equipment or parts installed.”

The blow-up of the key section of the receipt:

Watch this ‘news’ report, two years too late:

CBS News has obtained data from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The data came directly from the source who said they provided it to the FBI under subpoena.@CBS_Herridge shares what was found during an independent forensic review. pic.twitter.com/uMWf1vB2Zv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 21, 2022

