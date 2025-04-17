Beyond Irony! Tish James In a Rage Over the Criminal Referral on Her

The DoJ has a criminal referral on Letitia James for lying about a home she bought in Virginia. The Federal Housing Agency sent the referral to the DoJ.

James bought a house in Virginia with her niece before the Trump trial began. She lied on the power of attorney by saying the home was her principal residence. She and her niece must live in the house within 60 days for it to be the principal residence. She certainly didn’t intend to do that during the Trump trial.

She got lower interest rates by lying.

Additionally, she lied about her Brooklyn home. That home is a five-unit dwelling, but she claimed it was a four-unit building despite the Certificate of Occupancy stating it’s a five-unit building. This was to get a reduced mortgage rate and cheaper insurance.

In 1983, she took a previous home with her father, but changed it on the mortgage paperwork to husband and wife for cheaper rates. That was a long time ago, but who does that? Rudy Giuliani said he has known her since she was in high school, and she’s a terrible person.

Between 2021 and 2022, she flew on taxpayer dollars for $42,000.

Tish James went bonkers in response to the DOJ allegations against her. She didn’t deny them, but she screamed that Trump was coming for her and she was coming for him. She suggested that race was a factor.

JUST IN: Letitia James unveils a new accent amid the Trump DOJ’s plans to prosecute her over mortgage fraud. pic.twitter.com/GugKLNqFiR — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 16, 2025

Josh Hammer does a number on her:

NY AG Letitia James just got obliterated by Sky News Australia. James now has a criminal referral against her at the DOJ for claiming Virginia as her primary residence at the same time she was NY AG. She did this to get a better mortgage rate in VA. Lawfare Letitia is busted! pic.twitter.com/6EO1jAnZug — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 16, 2025

