Perverted vs. Productive Leaders

Some individuals and organizations are willing to lie, steal, rape, and murder to satisfy their own selfish desires or to get and keep what they want. Often, they hypocritically pretend to be good and decent people or attempt to justify their evil behavior by saying that the harm they do is for some noble reason or cause.

It’s easy to identify ideologies (belief systems) that have attempted to justify atrocities to get or maintain control over people and nations. Here are a few ideologies that have histories of deception, theft, abuse, and destruction: Totalitarianism, Marxism, Communism, Globalism, Radical Islamism, and numerous rulers, cartels, gangs, and terrorists.

Rapidly accumulating evidence proves that illegitimate leaders of the American Democrat Party are guilty of many atrocities, including theft, abuse, invasion, and ruinous inflation. At the same time, they attacked free speech, defense rights, family values, and productivity.

They have been using Marxist plans and tactics that have a long history of destruction, including the ongoing European death spiral. If the Pretenders had won the last election, we would be headed into the same hellhole. Meanwhile, a worldwide tide of rapine, plunder, and backstabbing rolls on.

On the other hand, trustworthy individuals and organizations usually tell the truth, work for what they want, have mutually beneficial relationships, and fight for faith, freedom, and families. Over 77 million Americans chose to trust the Donald Trump administration. Miraculously, Trump and Company are draining the swamp and winning the fight for freedom, peace, and prosperity.

And what is the leftist response? Recent votes, studies, and events, seem to indicate that over half of the left-leaning individuals and organizations are willing to terrorize, imprison, and kill freedom-loving leaders and nations.

Every political party has some rotten apples, but the evidence is piling up that Marxist/Progressive/Globalist parties are dominated by liars, cheats, and thieves. Tragically, many caring and honest people have been tricked into supporting perverted leaders.

If you have been willing to commit atrocities for wealth or power, repenting now could save many lives, including your own. If you are not evil but have been tricked into supporting those who are, you can save yourself, and others, by transferring your support from freedom-killing villains to liberty-loving heroes.

Hopefully, the following imaginary conversation can open some eyes. The dialogue between BurnieMo and Saint Peter happens at Heaven’s Gate:

BurnieMo: I have come to claim my eternal reward.

Saint Peter: When you were on earth, did you lie, steal, rape, or murder?

BurnieMo: None of those things apply to me. I am a kind, fair, and tolerant person.

Saint Peter: Did you support those who lied, stole, raped, or killed to get what they wanted?

BurnieMo: As I said, I am a kind, fair, and tolerant person.

Saint Peter: What if lying, abusing, murderous thieves said they were doing it for good reasons like social justice, anti-racism, radical genderism, Palestinian rights, or any other progressive cause?

BurnieMo: Oh, well then, because I am such a good and enlightened person, I proudly support terrorists that I agree with.

Saint Peter: At this point, I can confirm that you have been infected with evil ideas that violate earthly and heavenly laws. You are very close to becoming a Child of Hell. This is your last chance to repent. If you will turn to the light, many lives, including your own, could still be saved.

BurnieMo: Repent for what you damned bigot? I am proud of joining with the victims you mentioned, and I will never change.

Saint Peter: Alas, you have reached a level of hypocrisy that is popular in these, the last days. Allow me to introduce you to Screwtape who will place you in the power of those you idolize and make sure you get what you deserve.

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.

