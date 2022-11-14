Bezos to Give Most of His $$$ to “Charity” – But Not Really

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his $124 billion net worth to charity to fight climate change and support people who “can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.” “Charity” is defined as far-left causes.

Don’t take that too seriously. He’s going to do it over his lifetime, and it’s for globalist causes. His idea of charity is to unite corporations and governments to make more money.

THE STORY

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Without providing further details, Bezos said he and partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

The billionaire has committed $10 billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the executive chair.

Bezos is responding to criticisms that he won’t sign the Giving Pledge, a promise by hundreds of the world’s richest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes (LEFTIST CAUSES).

In response to the reporter asking if he intends to give the majority of his wealth within his lifetime, Bezos said: “Yeah, I do.”

Somewhat vague. What wasn’t vague was that it will take his lifetime to give it.

I think he is likely planning to become another Bill Gates, and give away money piecemeal, but it won’t affect his luxurious lifestyle. What he does might negatively impact our lifestyles, but not his.

Related