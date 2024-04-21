Bibi Condemns Admin’s Plan to Sanction an IDF Battalion

In the middle of a war, Biden plans to sanction a battalion of our ally, Israel. The plan is to sanction the IDF in the West Bank over alleged human rights abuses. All this is to get the Arab votes, especially in Michigan.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called the plan “absurd” and a “moral low.”

Bloomberg reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the reported US plan to sanction the ultra-orthodox army battalion.

“At a time when our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, the intention to sanction a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low,” Netanyahu wrote on X, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

The US is expected within days to announce the punitive measure, which would be the first time the US sanctions an Israeli army unit, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter in the US that it didn’t identify. The US Embassy in Israel declined to comment.

Blacklisting the Netzah Yehuda Battalion would prohibit it from receiving US military equipment or training. It’s been accused of mistreating Palestinians, including in an incident in January 2022 when an elderly US-Palestinian man, Omar Assad, was found dead after his detention by members of the unit in the West Bank.

Secretary Blinken will let us know the determinations “in the days ahead.” Also, our Congress is going to supply Gaza (Hamas) with tax dollars. We fund both sides of the war but save the worst condemnations for our ally.

