Biden Admin Directs Media to Fight Against Biden Impeachment

The Biden White House directed their legacy media to attack the House impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

The White House sent a letter to top news executives, urging them to intensify scrutiny of House Republicans.

Ian Sams, spokesperson for the White House impeachment war room, inappropriately wrote a letter to be sent to news organizations such as The New York Times, Fox News, the Associated Press, CBS News and others, CNN first reported.

“It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,” Sams wrote, according to the letter.

In the letter, Sams said an impeachment inquiry with no supporting evidence should “set off alarm bells for news organizations.”

There is plenty of evidence, but the media has decided to lie and claim there’s no evidence.

It’s inappropriate for journalists to only represent the Democratic Party and for the Democrats to insist upon it.

“This is not OK,” journalist Matthew Keys tweeted. “The White House should not be encouraging, influencing or interfering in the editorial strategies of America’s newsrooms, including CNN and the New York Times.”

“Now, any time the media DOES try to hold Republican lawmakers to account, those lawmakers can simply counter by questioning whether it’s actual journalism or something encouraged by the Biden administration,” Keys wrote.

“All this demonstrates is that the Biden administration has lost confidence in the news media – which mirrors public sentiment over the last few years, too.”

“The problem is they’re trying to influence coverage. The government should never do that. It is inappropriate,” Keys wrote.

Sams need not even send a letter. The media has already started attacking Republicans, and they’re doing it with lies or disinformation.

About six companies own the media and long ago decided Democrats were to rule alone. They’re activists, not journalists.

