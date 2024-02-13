Biden Admin: “Infighting, Blame-Shifting and Indecision & Fury”

According to Axios, in January 2023, President Biden sat at the head of his conference table and exploded with fury.

The president lit into his team, which included then-Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other immigration officials. He demanded obscure immigration data points — and vented when his staff didn’t have them handy.

I can picture him exploding with fury, but it’s hard to imagine him even knowing there are obscure immigration data points.

Three sources told Axios it “is emblematic of the Biden administration’s struggle with the border crisis during the past three years — infighting, blame-shifting, and indecision.”

Biden’s “fury subsided,” and his staff tried to get the information he wanted. His “winding process and irritability” make it difficult.

The White House said the meeting went well, and Biden is now “embracing immigration policies.”

I can’t picture him embracing a border shutdown.

“If you’re the person briefing the president [on the border issue], you get to piss him off every day,” said one source.

An inexperienced person named Liz Sherwood-Randall is in charge and left without support by Jake Sullivan.

Border czar Kamala Harris has taken on none of the responsibilities. “She’s been at best ineffective, and at worst sporadically engaged and not seeing it was her responsibility. It’s an opportunity for her, and she didn’t fill the breach,” said one source.

Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice emerged as a central — and controversial — coordinator of the administration’s approach to the border.

Some officials found her needlessly combative and disagreed with her policy-wise.

Rice and Becerra don’t get along. According to multiple sources, Rice referred to Becerra as a “bitch-ass” and privately called him an “idiot.”

Naturally, they found something to criticize Donald Trump for:

“The Trump administration severely restricted [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] capacity to serve children referred to our care,” HHS spokesperson Jeff Nesbit told Axios in a statement.

“We worked quickly, but under any circumstances, you can’t stand up licensed child-care beds overnight, much less in the middle of a pandemic.

At the end, the article says unbelievably:

“President Biden is proud that his team has worked well together as they work to resolve unprecedented challenges, and as congressional Republicans continue to choose politics over securing our border,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Axios.

Everyone was arguing; people didn’t help one another or work well together, so he was proud of how well they worked together.

This is the leadership of the most powerful nation in the world: infighting, blame-shifting, indecision, and fury. Let’s not forget total incompetence.

