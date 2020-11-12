Biden advisor wants a 4-6-week lockdown, with taxpayers funding businesses to fail

A doctor on Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, Michael Osterholm, wants a national lockdown, as does at least one other member, Ezekiel Emanuel.

“We need to lock down to drive this infection level to a place where we can actually control it,” Osterholm said.

We tried that, lockdowns do not stop the virus. That is true of every country that has locked down. Beyond lowering hospitalizations, it has no value. And it destroys peoples’ lives.

His lockdown is bizarre. Osterholm wants to borrow more money from ourselves and pay people to lose their businesses and pay city and state governments to lockdown.

We are 30 trillion in debt and if we go into deeper debt, the dollar will fail, and we will lose it all. That is why doctors, unelected and often bureaucratic, cannot be in charge of the government.

This man is nuts. We are heading for a devastated economy.

Watch:

One of Biden’s Covid task force members, Dr. Michael Osterholm (@mtosterholm) pitches a national lockdown, falsely claims we’d be following Japan’s lead. “We need to lock down to drive this infection level to a place where we can actually control it.” pic.twitter.com/MOoKyQUylf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2020

As far as masks, he says it’s nonsense:

ROGAN: “Now, what can be done? Like, what can the average person do? I see people walking around with masks, wearing gloves. Is that nonsense?”

OSTERHOLM: “Largely.”

Osterholm also said the “kids aren’t getting sick.”

So, open the schools! He sounds more realistic in this clip, saying there is a case for opening the school.

In March, Osterholm said wearing masks & gloves to stop the spread of Covid is “largely nonsense” https://t.co/spYxsfOzEd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2020

In this next clip, Dr. Michael Osterholm threatens a “four-to-six weeks” national lockdown to help “drive the numbers down” on COVID. He references an op-ed in which he says the lockdown must be “as comprehensive and strict as possible.”

More nuttiness.

Watch:

Biden Covid adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm threatens a “four-to-six weeks” national lockdown to help “drive the numbers down” on Covid. He references an op/ed in which he says the lockdown must be “as comprehensive and strict as possible.” pic.twitter.com/jQLDHhocOn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2020