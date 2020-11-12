AZ SOS who certifies the election says Trump caters to his ‘neo-Nazi base’

Arizona’s secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, the woman in charge of certifying the Arizona election, thinks Donald Trump panders to his “neo-nazi base.”

First of all, Nazis are socialists and that would be Democrats. Secondly, the only people trying to take away our rights are Democrats.

The comment by Katie Hobbs in the tweet below explains the drip drip drip of results in the state a week after the election when they only have to count 100,000 votes. But don’t complain about this oddity. She will tell you that you are irresponsible to suggest anything untoward.

We need a full hand audit in Arizona.

This woman has a lot of leftist fans in Arizona because of her stance.

This is Arizona’s secretary of state. The one in charge of certifying the election. You read that right. https://t.co/RdLeEsAlRd — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 12, 2020