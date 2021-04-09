Biden and David Chipman are coming for your AR-15 and you!

Biden nominated a radical anti-gun activist David Chipman to serve as head of the ATF. The man is awful. David Chipman, the WACO killer, is described toward the end of the first clip. He wants to arrest people before they commit crimes.
Biden doesn’t even know the name of his agency.
“AFT.”
Biden has a lot to say.
Joe Biden is coming for the most popular rifle in the United States — the AR-15. Don’t forget this next clip!
