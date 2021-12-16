Biden Asks “What’s the Big Deal” About Freedom

















With the nonchalance of a complete buffoon, Joe Biden wonders what the big deal is about forced vaccinations. He tried to make it into a patriotism issue when the opposite is true. Following the Constitution is patriotism.

“And so everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so that you do not spread the disease to anybody else. What about that? What’s the big deal?”

Vaccinated people are spreading the virus. Most of the people getting Omicron are vaccinated.

Biden’s clueless on patriotism and has no core values. He changes with the wind. He wants you to just obey. He would feel that way. Biden has operated like a dictator since day one.

Watch:

Joe Biden to Americans concerned about vaccine mandates encroaching on their freedom: “What’s the big deal?” pic.twitter.com/GJTZr6RmFX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

