Biden Asks “What’s the Big Deal” About Freedom

With the nonchalance of a complete buffoon, Joe Biden wonders what the big deal is about forced vaccinations. He tried to make it into a patriotism issue when the opposite is true. Following the Constitution is patriotism.
“And so everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so that you do not spread the disease to anybody else. What about that? What’s the big deal?”
Vaccinated people are spreading the virus. Most of the people getting Omicron are vaccinated.
Biden’s clueless on patriotism and has no core values. He changes with the wind. He wants you to just obey. He would feel that way. Biden has operated like a dictator since day one.
Watch:
Joe Biden to Americans concerned about vaccine mandates encroaching on their freedom: “What’s the big deal?” pic.twitter.com/GJTZr6RmFX
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021
Traitor Joe has no idea of what being a Patriot is. Traitor Joe had no less than 5 Draft deferments during the Vietnam era. He has no spine or moral compass. He is anything but a devote Catholic. He governs by polling data and more importantly the biggest donors to him and his family; even if they are foreign interest and this is clearly and easily observed.
“Christ crucified for the sins of the world is the Christ that the people need. If immorality prevails in the land, the fault is ours in a great degree. If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the public press lacks moral discrimination, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the church is degenerate and worldly, the pulpit is responsible for it. If the world loses its interest in religion, the pulpit is responsible for it. If Satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it. Let us not ignore this fact, my dear brethren; but let us lay it to heart, and be thoroughly awake to our responsibility in respect to the morals of this nation.”
Charles Finney, 1873.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” -John Adams
Has every member of Congress been vaccinated? Of course not! They’re exempt. How about setting an example for the rest of the country by lining up every member of Congress and filming them all getting vaccinated! How about practicing what you preach? How’s that for patriotism? How about that, Brandon?