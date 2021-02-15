Biden attacks GUNS! Bans, lists, manufacturers liable!

Now the totalitarian Joe Biden is calling for immediate gun control. Biden wants to hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes committed with the guns they manufactured.
On Sunday, Biden called on Congress to strengthen gun laws on the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The killer in Parkland was insane. The FBI, the police, the school, and social services knew about him and were lax in handling this obviously dangerous teen.
The president called for several provisions including background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating legal immunity for gun manufacturers.
If gun manufacturers are to be illogically held liable for any crime committed with their guns, that would be the end of their businesses. It will wipe out our rights to self-defense.
Are we also going to hold GM liable for any deaths in any way tied to their cars and trucks?
Speaker Pelosi is going to put through bills to accommodate puppet Joe’s new unconstitutional demands.
“Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
“This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer,” Biden said. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change.”
Townhall writes that when Biden was on the campaign trail, he called for a registry for magazines and so-called assault weapons [common rifles]. He promised to push for red flag laws that allow all kinds of people to ask for your gun to be taken away without due process. And then there are the ‘smart guns’ he is promoting. The DNA would have to match up with the gun for it to fire. It would be a nightmare to make and use. It would serve no useful purpose other than making it impossible to own a gun.
He is using the Parkland tragedy as an excuse to take away our Second Amendment. It’s as phony as he is. Biden has already shown he cares nothing about Americans as he puts them out of work.
Who the Hell do these people think they are?
These are self -righteous evil Socialists who desire to ruthlessly control everyone in this nation.
This is the spark that will ignite the powder keg.
How can you hold a company liable for their goods being misused. That would be like holding Apple liable because someone was texting when they had an automobile accident. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School case was because Government at all levels including the FBI looked the other way. If Government was focused on Law & Order instead of Gun Control crime would go down. Crime is low where I live because Gun Control is using both hands and aiming for center mass with a large caliber gun.
The absolute necessities for the preservation of freedom in any degree are:
1. Education.
2. Communications.
3. Weaponry.
The Left has already infiltrated, colonized, and conquered our educational and communications systems. Once it’s eliminated our weaponry, our subjugation will be complete.
America. It was nice while it lasted.
