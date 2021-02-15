Fauci says kids can’t go to school until Dems get their $1.9T stimulus

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an award-winning bureaucrat, has flip-flopped on every proclamation he made this year. He also has a bad habit of commenting on issues for which he has no expertise.

Case in point. He is now claiming children cannot go back to school until the $1.9 trillion stimulus for Democrat stakeholders is passed.

Fauci is an economics expert now. Until the teachers’ union gets their millions, the children can’t go to school.

Keeping them out of school is tantamount to child abuse. It also is different from what Fauci said only recently.

He is an HVAC expert also.

