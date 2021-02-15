Fauci says kids can’t go to school until Dems get their $1.9T stimulus









Dr. Anthony Fauci, an award-winning bureaucrat, has flip-flopped on every proclamation he made this year. He also has a bad habit of commenting on issues for which he has no expertise.

Case in point. He is now claiming children cannot go back to school until the $1.9 trillion stimulus for Democrat stakeholders is passed.

Fauci is an economics expert now. Until the teachers’ union gets their millions, the children can’t go to school.

Keeping them out of school is tantamount to child abuse. It also is different from what Fauci said only recently.

For those w/ an attention span as short as the major media’s, Fauci’s now flip-flopped on every major Covid issue (and flip-flopped-flipped on two issues) https://t.co/jw3mMHsZmZ https://t.co/PUfUmodwr8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021

He is an HVAC expert also.

Indeed, even the CDC’s updated guidance on school openings makes no mention of ventilation systems. They only say, “Improve ventilation to the extent possible such as by opening windows and doors” https://t.co/DwIk2ErHK2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021

