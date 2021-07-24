Biden authorizes $100 million for migrating Afghans – future Dems

















President Biden has authorized up to $100 million in additional aid for Afghan refugees and those impacted by ongoing violence, which would be the entire country.

Biden announced the foreign aid in a memo from the White House Friday, citing a need for “meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs, victims of conflict, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, including applicants for Special Immigrant Visas.”

He’s obviously planning to let any Afghan, who wants to come, into the US.

This is our tax money, borrowed money, printed money, and it will add to the massive inflation coming our way.

Related















