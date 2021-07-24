Can you guess why only a minority of Americans care about the Olympics?

















Zeta Global polled Americans last week and found that the majority aren’t into watching the games this year.

“More than 60% of Americans were unable to express excitement or interest in the summer games, and at least 45% of Americans confirmed they are NOT looking forward to the games in any capacity,” the company found. This led it to predict this year’s Olympics will be the lowest-watched of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Ipsos, conducted polling on Olympics enthusiasm by party affiliation and discovered that only 29% of Republicans are interested in watching the games, compared to 39% of Democrats.

It also found that fewer than a third of Americans (32%) believe that Olympic athletes should be allowed to engage in political protests, including kneeling or wearing messages on their uniforms. It also showed a majority of those polled feel that a positive performance from U.S. athletes generally makes them proud to be American.

THE ANTI-AMERICANS DIDN’T HELP

It isn’t just the kneeling. The women’s soccer team is there representing a violent communist movement funded by very white George Soros — Black Lives Matter. They wore BLM shirts as they knelt. They turned their backs on a roughly 100-year-old veteran of WW II as he played the anthem on his harmonica. Harmonicas were popular in the trenches and were used to keep spirits up.

Rapinoe and her mostly anti-American team even got the Swedes to kneel, disrespecting our flag and our nation.

Gwen Berry, another left-wing radical, acted like a child, turning her back on the flag, putting her activist tee on her head, making faces. Then she kept changing her story as to why. She’s a US hammer thrower.

This is what represents us before the world as they spread their lies that we abuse minorities?

