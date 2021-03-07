Biden babbles a lot of meaningless propaganda for 10 minutes









Immediately after it was passed, Biden began his speech boasting about the nearly $2 trillion ‘rescue plan’ that allocates only 9% to COV relief. He emphasized that Americans face too much suffering as he doesn’t open up a thing. The teachers’ unions get a lot of money and they don’t have to open up. It’s bizarre to hear him claim this $1400 will somehow rescue people.

The money is a wasteful package of bailouts and payoffs.

He referred to our Republic as a ‘democracy.’ It’s not a democracy, but they are hoping to make it one.

At one point, at about 23:20, he said the vast majority of economists say we need this globalist mess.

He didn’t take any questions as usual.

Watch:



