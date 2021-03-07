Another victim! Cuomo ‘summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room’









The Washington Post has yet another salacious tale of MeToo Cuomo. The more serious issue of killing the elderly in nursing homes is mostly ignored by the press. Progressives want to MeToo Cuomo out of the governorship and ignore the nursing home issue they and the media were complicit in covering up.

Here are the first few paragraphs of the latest WaPo hit piece:

A former press aide of Andrew M. Cuomo says he summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event in 2000, when Cuomo led the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and she was a consultant for the agency. The woman, Karen Hinton, says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.

Two male aides who worked for Cuomo in the New York governor’s office say he routinely berated them with explicit language, making comments such as calling them “pussies” and saying, “You have no balls.”

And three women, all of whom worked in the governor’s office as young staffers in recent years, say Cuomo quizzed them about their dating lives. They say they did not view the encounters as propositions, but rather as part of an office culture they believed was degrading to young women.

The media is scraping the bottom of the barrel with these alleged nothing cases. Keep in mind that we have NO idea if any of this is true. He deserves due process. I’m angry that I have to defend this awful man.

Progressives don’t think Cuomo is far-left enough, and they want someone more radical.

