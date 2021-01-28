Biden bans term ‘China virus,’ bowing down to Red China

Joe Biden signed an executive order today that banned the term “China virus.” He’s banning a phrase, a phrase that is appropriate. It shows how weak our administration is as they cater to the Maoists.

The coronavirus came from Wuhan, China and the prevailing opinion is it was created in one of two labs in Wuhan China.

The Biden executive order is also expected to direct federal agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to examine whether there are xenophobic references like “China virus” in any existing policies, directives or government websites published by the Trump administration.

It’s not xenophobic. The media is now calling the China virus by the names, the South African virus, the UK virus, and so on.

Biden’s up to 37 executive orders. He is behaving like a dictator. It’s really ironic that a feeble-minded individual is leading Americans around by the nose so easily.

The virus is the Chinese Communist Party virus from Wuhan, China, and a government banning a phrase to cater to our enemy is repugnant.

