Biden Begins the Great Reset of Cryptocurrencies

Biden took a step toward regulating Cryptocurrencies* on Wednesday. He signed an executive order that would coordinate efforts among financial regulators to allegedly better understand the risks and opportunities presented by digital assets, The New York Times reported.

Biden’s executive order will direct the federal government to come up with a plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. He states that because they are popular, they have the potential to destabilize traditional money and markets.

The Times writes:

The order lays out a national policy for digital assets across six areas: consumer and investor protection; financial stability; illicit finance; U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation.

The Biden excuse for doing it now is Russia, of course:

The order comes amid concerns that Moscow will use cryptocurrency to evade punishing sanctions issued by the United States government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A senior administration official who detailed the contents of the order but was not authorized to speak about it publicly told reporters on Tuesday evening that work on it predated the Ukraine war. Cryptocurrency would not be a viable way for Russia to circumvent sanctions, the official said.

Biden is planning to regulate digital currencies but he is also moving ahead with a CENTRAL BANK CRYPTOCURRENCY. After this is enacted, all other cryptocurrencies will become the government’s crypto. Forget competition. He plans to end that. Biden is moving to centralize everything in the U.S. with an eye towards the New World Order.

Biden is currently convincing Americans that increasing the cost of energy is something we must accept for the “price of freedom.” In fact, it’s likely a cover for his other destructive policies of destroying fossil fuels and killing the supply chain in the name of climate.

Putin will get blamed for everything Biden is doing. That has already begun.

Corporations are following suit by throwing Russians out of every public square. Much that is Russia and Russian is being eliminated in this country: from an opera singer at the MET to Russian Vodka in Utah liquor stores to censoring all written words Russian to shutting down Luckoil gas stations in NJ. This is unfair and has nothing to do with Russian President Putin.

This looks very deliberate and it suggests it’s a step in The Great Reset. It appears aimed at damaging our economy.

Russia is opposed to The Great Reset and they are the enemy, invasion aside. It’s an opportunity for Russia and China and they know it. The Great Resetters were laying in wait for their moment and then the invasion came along.

We know that Zelenskyy is a pawn of the George Soros-Biden IMF crowd. He could be getting direction from them or wouldn’t he have abandoned NATO as a condition of peace with Russia?

China and Russia are looking for replacements for SWIFT since all this has happened. SWIFT has been used for political manipulation. It is now seen as a European system used as a weapon to manipulate opponents.

The war was instigated in part by the West, particularly the U.S., through their pawn Zelenskyy, and the media is trying to shut down that information. The U.S. has done nothing to de-escalate. All they’ve done is promote the war.

There is so much pointing to the viability of this theory. Shortly before the invasion, Kamala Harris went out and told Zelenskyy to ask to join NATO. The U.S. established Bio Labs knowing how Russia would perceive it. The U.S. has used Ukraine as its money launderer and sent The Great Reset NGOs throughout the country to influence the culture. The media has even hidden the Neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian government. Media in the U.S. only gives one side of the story and Russia’s evil brutality makes it easy.

In the end, the U.S. and Europe could become isolated as other nations join with the more powerful forces. SWIFT and the U.S. dollar will fade in the rearview mirror as the world moves on.

Cryptocurrencies won’t save us. The manufactured war could send us into decline as the globalists prepare us for a New World Order.

DEFINITIONS VIA NY TIMES

Cryptocurrencies*

Bitcoin. A Bitcoin is a digital token that can be sent electronically from one user to another, anywhere in the world. Bitcoin is also the name of the payment network on which this form of digital currency is stored and moved.

Blockchain. A blockchain is a database maintained communally, that reliably stores digital information. The original blockchain was the database on which all Bitcoin transactions were stored, but non-currency-based companies and governments are also trying to use blockchain technology to store their data.

Coinbase. The first major cryptocurrency company to list its shares on a U.S. stock exchange, Coinbase is a platform that allows people and companies to buy and sell various digital currencies, including Bitcoin, for a transaction fee.

Crypto finance. The development of cryptocurrencies spawned a parallel universe of alternative financial services, known as Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, allowing crypto businesses to move into traditional banking territory, including lending and borrowing.

NFTs. A “nonfungible token,” or NFT, is an asset verified using blockchain technology, in which a network of computers records transactions and gives buyers proof of authenticity and ownership. NFTs make digital artworks unique, and therefore sellable.

