Biden bill gives amnesty and a path to citizenship to 8 MILLION

















The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution package will grant amnesty to nearly 8 million illegal immigrants and encourages more people to flood the southern border. It includes a path to citizenship.

“June was the highest month on record until July when 212,000 enforcement encounters took place; my guess is August will be higher yet. So, what are Democrats focused on in this legislation? Putting amnesty in a bill for—approximately 8 million illegal immigrants—in a bill that spends $3.5 trillion,” Jim Jordan said in his opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee hearing Monday.

Republicans on the House Judiciary are strongly objecting but they are powerless unless Joe Manchin blocks the bill.

Andy Biggs noted that with $29 trillion in debt, the administration wants to give amnesty [and citizenship] to 8 million people. He said today alone 10,000 are pouring in illegally.

We have a $29 trillion national debt, surging inflation, and a historic border crisis. Yet, the Democrats want to shove a $3.5 trillion bill with AMNESTY for 8 million illegal aliens through Congress. We cannot let this happen. Listen to my remarks: pic.twitter.com/lKxaGx1kII — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 13, 2021

If they admit to 8 million, it will likely be far more and once the rule is in. it will be expanded. These are votes to give Democrats a permanent electoral majority.

800% Increase in Fentanyl

Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) told a local radio interviewer that his district is being inundated by illegal drugs. Roy said there has been “an 800 percent increase in fentanyl stops, here in Texas—800 percent increase in the first five months of 2021 over the entirety of the previous four years combined,” The Epoch Times reports.

It’s So Much Worse Than People Understand

During his podcast today, Bill O’Reilly interviewed Stephen Miller, who was Donald Trump’s top adviser. Miller said one of the issues that “upsets” him is the underreported story of the illegal aliens pouring in through our borders day and night.

“It’s so much worse than people understand. For example,” he said, “and this is something that you know well, the number of people every day who are classified as got-aways, that’s the term that border agents use. Got-aways. Ranges between 1,000 to 2,000 a day. In other words, every day, 365 days a year. By the end of Biden’s first year, up to 2,000 people a day can get into this country with no one even laying hands on them. So I’m not even talking about catch and release, which we could talk about for hours. I mean, people that get into the country without any interdiction whatsoever by law enforcement, some are bringing drugs. Some are trafficking women and children. Some are previously deported criminals, and some come from countries that are on terror threat lists. So any foreign adversary of this country can get people into this country without ever coming through any law enforcement system, any law enforcement screening, ever being on a, on a, on a TSA list just undetected into our country. It is a true national security catastrophe.”

Who’s Running the White House

O’Reilly also asked him if he thinks Biden is running the White House. Of course, he doesn’t.

“I believe the people working for Biden, the people working for him, and this is confirmed by pretty solid sourcing, were absolutely committed to an ideological objective of as much illegal immigration as possible. I believe that Joe Biden had no clue as an intellectual matter, as a mental matter, the Pandora’s box that he opened up. I think obviously philosophically, he’s a very liberal guy. But I think this is a case of his radical deputies having a goal that eclipsed his ability to understand or comprehend.”

O’Reilly asked, “And that goal is to flood the zone with as many foreign nationals as possible to build up electoral power?”

As he said, as late as 2007, “Republicans were still competitive in California,” and “now it’s a death zone for Republican politics in California.”

Miller said its due “mostly to the intergenerational process of birthright citizenship and the pull factors and networking factors of having large numbers of illegal immigrants, just in general making a state into a much more liberal state, and much more of a welfare state, and much more of a big-government state that happens from just large uncontrolled migration flows from the developing world. But again, birthright citizenship, of course, is a very big factor here, too.”

He also said Democrats are not obeying the Remain in Mexico policy. At best, they are slow-walking it.

O’Reilly asked, “Does the Biden administration have a leader other than Joe Biden? I mean, who’s calling the shots for all of these insane policies? It can’t be Biden.

He asked Miller who’s calling the shots in the White House. Miller suspects Susan Rice is doing a lot, giving Barack Obama a voice.

“So you have Susan Rice, the Domestic Policy Council, doing her thing. You have Ron Klain, the chief of staff, doing his thing. You have Lloyd Austin over the Department of Defense doing his thing. You have Mayorkis at the Department of Homeland Security doing his thing. And so on it goes. And Blinken, God knows what he’s doing at the State Department. And so that’s why you see no strategy, no vision, no sense of where we’re going. A presidency, as you said, that’s lost, rudderless.”

He added, “And I think it’s safe to say that at the State Department, Blinken obviously is calling a lot of the shots and will probably go down in history as the most incompetent secretary of state we’ve ever had. But with respect to the whole domestic policy agenda, it’s really painfully unclear. My suspicion is, is that it’s probably a network of 6 or 7 people who aren’t very well known, who have very hard left leanings, that are probably mid-level staffers that are basically driving the policy unattended by any adult supervision.”

Some clips from the podcast:

Related















