Breaking…Biden cabal to send $64 million to Taliban for ‘humanitarian aid’

















Taliban terrorists are in complete control of the Afghanistan government and, despite this, the Biden cabal will send $64 million to that government. The excuse is it’s for humanitarian reasons.

Why doesn’t the Taliban just sell some of the $83 billion in weaponry and planes we left behind to help their impoverished people?

This is as the Taliban is slaughtering Americans and allies.

The aid will be used for terrorism. This is insane and could be part of the deal he made when his people illegally negotiated with the “professional and businesslike” terrorists.

The money, which we must borrow, won’t be given to the people.

What makes this worse is more money and ‘programs’ are coming beyond the $64 million.

As the Biden cabal colludes with cartels, they also collude with terrorists.

BREAKING: US to send $64 MILLION in ‘humanitarian aid’ to Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/3LjB7xdaMK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2021

