Biden bribes Manchin, nominates wife for a federal job, Sharpton levels threats









Joe Manchin (D-WV) is one of two lone holdouts on bills like the gun bills and the filibuster. The Biden administration just bribed Manchin by nominating his wife to a high-level post.

President Biden has picked the wife of an extremely influential U.S. senator for a federal commission post, the White House announced Friday.

Biden nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership with 13 states designed to boost investment in the Appalachian Region.



Manchin is an educator, past president of West Virginia’s State Board of Education and the former first lady of West Virginia.

At the same time, Al Sharpton is threatening Manchin with labeling him racist if he doesn’t vote to kill the filibuster. Sharpton’s also threatening Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), who says she won’t vote to kill the filibuster.

Sharpton said he’s spoken with black civil rights leaders, voting rights advocates, and elected officials who argue that, for Senate Democrats, the filibuster issue is key, considering the degree to which the party depends on black voters.

“The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton told Politico. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”

They will make us into communists if the filibuster is ended.

Sharpton is very close to Marxist Barack Obama and other Marxist progressives.

Biden has every intention of ending the filibuster. He’s a dictator. It’s not clear that he knows he’s one, but he is.

