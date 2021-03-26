Dictator Biden to enact gun control via executive orders









All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force. ~ George Orwell

Using the two mass shootings as a basis, dictator Joe Biden will pass gun control laws with executive orders, circumventing Congress and the Constitution. This will protect his red-state Democrats from voting for gun control. The laws he plans to put through with EOs are likely unconstitutional.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing that she couldn’t offer an “exact time frame” on when those orders would move off Biden’s desk. She did say they were “one of the levers that we can use…to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.”

Biden, however, made clear during his Thursday afternoon press conference that his next legislative priority was infrastructure, rather than gun reform. He has a $3 trillion infrastructure/climate change/reparations bill he will unveil next Friday.

Progressive gun activists are upset and putting pressure on Biden.

Psaki said Biden “understands their frustration” and suggested that their ire be directed toward those members of Congress who are voting to block gun control legislation.

“We would say that the frustration should be vented at the members of the House and Senate who voted against the measure the president supports,” Psaki said Friday.

The White House has yet to address whether Biden plans to send gun policy proposals of their own to Capitol Hill. Biden said earlier this week that he believes his administration can guide a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate to pass two gun reform bills kicked over from the House of Representatives, despite multiple failed attempts of previous administrations to get comprehensive laws on the books.

Biden called for banning so-called “assault” weapons which will be most semi-automatic rifles. He calls for “immediate” gun control.

The bills passed by Democrats in the House are aimed at incrementally taking our guns. One of the bills, HR1446, will establish a gun registry, making it easy for the government to seize guns.

Neither of these bills would have stopped the sex killer in Atlanta or the Syrian-born Muslim in Boulder.

