Biden Buys Votes with $39B in College Loan ‘Forgiveness’

In what can only be described as a cynical, unlawful move to buy votes, Joe Biden and crew found a way to “forgive $39 billion” in college loans with taxpayer dollars for 800,000 people who don’t want to pay off their loans.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled against the Bidenista plan for broad-based student loan forgiveness, which would have helped more than 40 million borrowers each erase up to $20,000 in debt.

The Department of Education said it will begin notifying borrowers today about the automatic discharge of their debt, which will occur in the next few weeks.

The plan announced on Friday is related to a separate effort by the Biden administration to improve income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), which are designed to reduce student loan monthly payments by pegging a person’s payment amount to their income.

These are people who were enrolled in IDRs and who have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying monthly payments, the administration said. Read more at CBS News.

The fascist Biden government doesn’t care about the Supreme Court decision.

Why are a truck driver in Oshkosh and a hairdresser in Peoria responsible for their debt? When do we all get part of the borrowers’ incoms gained from having a degree?

The government claim is the usual socialist claptrap – the “system is broken,” and they’re “fixing historical errors.” It’s a complete fabrication, of course.

Paying Off the Greedy People

Pushing college loans off on people who didn’t take out the loans is unforgivable and authoritarian.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that the Biden administration had overstepped its authority with its plan to wipe out more than $400 billion in student debt.

The Times claimed it put restrictions on the power of the executive, but the Court is saying he never had this power.

The proposed debt cancellation of more than $400 billion would have been one of U.S. history’s most expensive executive actions. It affected tens of millions of borrowers. Some poor truck driver in Arkansas or a teacher in Wisconsin would have paid off the college loans of mostly rich, white people who went to fancy colleges.

Biden and his ‘advisers’ are destroying the meaning of loans and individual responsibility, playing on peoples’ greed for votes.

