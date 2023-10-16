Biden Can Sort of Answer Questions When Carefully Guided

’60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley interviewed Joe Biden this weekend. He had to carefully execute it to make Joe Biden look somewhat cogent.

Pelley began the interview by explaining how Joe Biden says that when he is tired, his lifelong stutter returns. You will not hear a stutter if you watch Biden’s old clips. In any case, no one, absolutely no one, will believe his confusion, slurring, and mental lapses are a stutter. Biden plays the same game when he trips. He acts goofy and pretends he did it deliberately as a joke.

Scott Pelley didn’t blame Biden for the disasters we face at Biden’s doing. Instead, the interview was carefully controlled, and he was presented in the best possible light. Poor Biden, it’s not his fault – Congress won’t help him.

The sycophantic Pelley gave the monologues to substitute for Biden’s speaking inability. He presented Biden with the talking points and explanations during the entire interview. He told him what to say or gave him yes or no questions. It’s what you would call a super duper ultra-puff interview.

What kind of country do we live in? This is pathetic, even for clown world.

Related