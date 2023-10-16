The innocent civilians of Gaza, the ones we are trying to protect, took part in massacres alongside Hamas, who they voted into power. The civilian population – including the rather young – streamed across the border, tortured, beat, slaughtered, kidnapped, and torched Jews to death.

These are your innocent civilians that the Squad wants to bring over to America as immigrants.

Subtitles in the first clip.

Sorry but the bot can only reply to videos under 2 mins and 20 seconds per X’s API limits. English Subtitles ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/XqvAubHKhh — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) October 13, 2023

WATCHhttps://t.co/f8O62f9NYn — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) October 12, 2023

This is a so-called Hamas journalist, Palestinian Muhammad Al-Najjar. He live-streamed the slaughter. The Israeli Air Force leveled his property.

He’s saying that they were able to enter one of the most important camps in the occupation zones. It’s the scenic area in Nouraouz, Rouram. He said the fighters were able to intervene directly to kidnap soldiers and kill them and to kill the armed settlers.

**Viewer discretion is advised** For all those of you who deny the massacre occurring on October 7th. Don't look away. Hamas is ISIS. It's either you're against terror or you support Hamas an ISIS-like organization – an organization that causes suffering both in Israel and… pic.twitter.com/rp5W8XeUIe — Ella Travels אלה קינן (@EllaTravelsLove) October 13, 2023

Everyone took part. Tell your politicians, you don’t want these refugees.

Israel Women in Gaza celebrate the brutal terror attack and massacre of Israeli civilians by holding an M16, which was taken from an IDF soldier after he allegedly shot and killed them.

West Bank, Israel pic.twitter.com/sFA5yD2qlC — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) October 7, 2023

They immerse their own precious children in hate. This is why no one wants them, but Democrats do. Just say no.

