Biden Cancels Massive Oil & Gas Leases – $15 a Gallon Gas Ahead?



Amid record-high and soaring gas prices, the Biden Regime canceled the high-profile oil and gas lease sales to drill over 1 million acres in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, along with two lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

Biden is doing everything he can to block oil drilling.

The Biden administration’s hostile approach to fossil fuels will destroy the US economy and the standard of living of Americans. It’s being done to push a radical and absurd Green New Deal.

A DOI spokesperson said there is a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area.”

The department also canceled the Gulf of Mexico leases – lease 259 and lease 261. The regime cited “conflicting court rulings that impacted work on these proposed lease sales.”

Gulf of Mexico lease 257 was invalidated in January.

WHY THIS HAPPENED

Steve Milloy is a former Trump-Pence EPA transition member and founder of JunkScience.com. He traced these lease cancelations back to President Biden in remarks to FOX Business Wednesday.

“In Alaska, the problem was that the greens scared off virtually everyone,” Milloy said. “It’s expensive to explore and drill, and the greens made it pretty clear, they were going to make it even more difficult.”

When former President Trump opened Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling, the lease sale attracted only three bidders, including the state of Alaska itself. Environmental activists have opposed ANWR drilling for decades, and Milloy suggested that pressure from climate activists scared oil companies away. That sale also took place in early 2021, amid the COVID-19 economic recession and when Biden – who had campaigned on restricting the oil industry – was about to become president.

“I blame Biden for all lack of production. He has scared away investment,” Milloy told FOX Business. “I don’t trust him in court defending leasing,” he added, suggesting that the president will find “any excuse to not drill. They even tried to use the [fraudulent] social cost of carbon decision to stop leasing.”

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD STATEMENT

Related