Most Democrats Find Protests Outside Justice’s Homes Unacceptable

A new poll by Trafalgar found that 66.6% of Democrats do not believe showing up at Justice’s homes is an acceptable way to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Trafalgar is right-leaning but their polling is highly accurate and nonpartisan.

Joe Biden and the Democrat congressional leadership have thrown their support behind the radical protesters showing up at Justice’s homes screaming, cursing, and menacing the Justices. It puts them in the minority in their own party.

Biden failed to rebuke protesters and Jen Psaki said the President supports the protests at Justices’ homes as long as they’re peaceful. The cursing, screaming, and intimidation is apparently peaceful.

Only 15.9% of the population think protests outside Justice’s homes are acceptable. Only 21.4% of Democrats believe it is acceptable.

It is remarkably bipartisan.

Another 52.3% believe Biden’s refusal to condemn it encouraged the protests to become unlawful or violent.

Rasmussen polling also revealed a plurality of voters (48 percent) approve of overturning Roe. Only 45 percent disapprove.

According to Rasmussen, 48% of Likely U.S. Voters would approve of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, including 32% who would Strongly Approve. Forty-five percent (45%) would disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, including 35% who would Strongly Disapprove.

Related