Biden Casually Mentions We Will Go to War with China Over Taiwan

Never doubt how dangerous Joe Biden is. During his first trip to Asia, Joe Biden casually mentioned that if China attacks Taiwan, we will respond militarily. In other words, we will go to war with them – a nuclear nation. Naturally, we would have the loser leadership team in charge – the one that surrendered Afghanistan to 7th-century thugs.

He has no permission from anyone to go to war.

His staff tried to walk it back. A White House official: “As the President said, our policy has not changed. He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.”

Jerry Dunleavy at DC Examiner tweeted the timeline of his casual ‘war with China‘ remarks:

In August, just after the Taliban took over Kabul, Biden said the U.S. would “respond” to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and compared the U.S. commitment to defend Taiwan to the U.S. commitment to defend NATO allies. The White House claimed no change in U.S. policy & walked it back.

In October, Biden was asked whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked them, And Biden said, “Yes. Yes, we have a commitment.” The White House claimed there was no change in U.S. policy, walking it back.

Today, Biden was asked if the U.S. was willing to defend Taiwan militarily from a Chinese invasion, and he said, “Yes… That’s the commitment we made. That’s the commitment we made.” The White House claimed there was no change in U.S. policy and walked it back.

Also, is it true? We have no clue. He makes rash, reckless statements, and then the White House walks them back, and, in the end, we’re all in the dark.

The Biden Regime spends $62 billion — money we don’t have — to defend Ukraine’s borders and promises to go the war to defend Taiwan’s borders while our own border is non-existent and under assault. More than 100,000 Americans died in 2021 from the fentanyl and other drugs easily brought into the United States.

China fired back on his war comments, saying they are ready.

TWO CLIPS

Q: “Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan?” BIDEN: “Yes, that’s the commitment we made.” Biden’s staff immediately walked back these comments. pic.twitter.com/AhPC3czPOl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

CHINA’S READY

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the United States’ comments. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” said the Chinese Foreign Minister.

Biden says that the US will intervene militarily if China moves to annex Taiwan. China is ready. pic.twitter.com/u9egPllTM9 — Sentletse 🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Sentletse) May 23, 2022

Related