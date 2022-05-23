Hillary’s Disinformation Caused “Enormous Harm” – Putin’s Never Came Close

The Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal writes: “The Russia-Trump narrative that Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. It disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a 3-year investigation to nowhere. Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.”

They were referencing the bombshell Robby Mook testimony last week in which he admitted that Hillary Clinton okayed feeding the false Alfa Bank story to the press.

“The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick for the ages, and now we know it came from the top—candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. That was the testimony Friday by 2016 Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook in federal court, and while this news is hardly a surprise, it’s still bracing to find her fingerprints on the political weapon.”

After outlining the testimony given last week during the Michael Sussman trial, the Wall Street Journal concluded Hillary Clinton did it – the fraudulent, debunked conspiracy.

“In short, the Clinton campaign created the Trump-Alfa allegation, fed it to a credulous press that failed to confirm the allegations but ran with them anyway, then promoted the story as if it was legitimate news. The campaign also delivered the claims to the FBI, giving journalists another excuse to portray the accusations as serious and perhaps true.”

“Most of the press will ignore this news, but the Russia-Trump narrative that Mrs. Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. It disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere. Vladimir Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.”

BURYING THE BOMBSHELL

The Washington Post buried the bombshell Robby Mook story but Newsbusters has it. They put it on page A8 and reported it in the blandest and most innocuous way possible.

It was meant to be passed over. They buried it but can now claim they covered it.

This is the Post’s page A8:

“I’m sure you know that reporters often publish things that aren’t true?” Assistant Special Counsel Andrew DeFilippis asked former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.

Mook appeared taken aback, and disputed the idea that the Clinton campaign thought the Alfa-Bank allegation was any kind of “silver bullet” against Trump. Mook said he was not told about anyone taking the Alfa-Bank allegations to the FBI, nor did he authorize anyone to do so.

The campaign did decide — and Clinton herself agreed — to give the allegations to a reporter, he said. Slate published a story about the allegations on Oct. 31, 2016.

She knew full well the story was absurd, contrived, and paid for by her campaign.

RUSSIAGATE

While the trial is about the Alfa Bank fraud, how do we reconcile the rest of the Russiagate tale that came from the same poisonous tree?

It is unfathomable that the FBI under Robert Mueller continued the Russiagate probe when there was never any reason to investigate in the first place, other than the Hillary Clinton Campaign and DNC wanting it to destroy the opposition.

After 19 lawyers, a team of 40 FBI agents, 2800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 230 orders for communication records, 50 orders authorizing pen registers, 13 evidence requests from foreign governments, and 500 witnesses, the FBI found nothing, as The Last Refuge writes.

The probe was led by Trump haters and they found nothing. Yet, they continued the investigation, costing taxpayers over $35 million. They are unaccountable, so much so that they are painted simply as dupes of one lawyer who clearly worked for Hillary Clinton.

THE MEDIA IS LYING TO YOU

Is the media in denial or are they far-left activists willing to lie?

There are stories about the 1/6 investigation, abortion, Ginni Thomas and the decline of the Bush family. But not a word about one of the worst, most damaging dirty tricks that helped launch three years of bitter animosity. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 21, 2022

