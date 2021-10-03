Biden cheered by friendlies as ‘F Joe Biden’ returns for the 5th week

M. Dowling
2


Joe Biden stopped by super-friendly territory to get some cheers at the congressional game after four weeks of “F-” Joe chants at open events. The media never noticed when Donald Trump was cheered. They also forgot to mention all the booing at the same game.

The media promoted the cheers that made him look good. They cheered and chanted, “We Love Joe” and “Build Back Better.”.

Biden huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic dugout, before walking across the field to greet Republican lawmakers, according to the Daily Mail. They said Pelosi was furiously speaking on the phone throughout.

The cheers were outdone by the “F- Joe Biden” chants.

FIFTH WEEK OF “F- JOE BIDEN’

Nascar crowds cheered, “Let’s go Brandon” and “F Joe Biden.” This is pretty funny. Brandon Brown just won the Talledega in Alabama.

And here we have, “F- Joe Biden.”

And an “F- Joe Biden” condom balloon:

Kentucky too:


  1. Traitor Joe is on life support even with the Media Propaganda. I’m surprised Traitor Joe hasn’t designated the F-Joe crowd as Domestic Terrorist. He already called the 75,000,000 Trump Voters Domestic Terrorist, why not just designate any one with a different idea a terrorist? We know you want to!

