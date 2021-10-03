Biden cheered by friendlies as ‘F Joe Biden’ returns for the 5th week



















Joe Biden stopped by super-friendly territory to get some cheers at the congressional game after four weeks of “F-” Joe chants at open events. The media never noticed when Donald Trump was cheered. They also forgot to mention all the booing at the same game.

The media promoted the cheers that made him look good. They cheered and chanted, “We Love Joe” and “Build Back Better.”.

Biden huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic dugout, before walking across the field to greet Republican lawmakers, according to the Daily Mail. They said Pelosi was furiously speaking on the phone throughout.

The cheers were outdone by the “F- Joe Biden” chants.

I stopped by the congressional baseball game this week to see some friends. They don’t let former Senators play – but I think I still have a few home runs in me. pic.twitter.com/onQdCV2Bqq — President Biden (@POTUS) October 3, 2021

Biden booed at Nationals Stadium during the Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/DlAN8e1U06 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 30, 2021

FIFTH WEEK OF “F- JOE BIDEN’

Nascar crowds cheered, “Let’s go Brandon” and “F Joe Biden.” This is pretty funny. Brandon Brown just won the Talledega in Alabama.

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

And here we have, “F- Joe Biden.”

And an “F- Joe Biden” condom balloon:

Kentucky too:

KENTUCKY IS BURNING COUCHES IN THE STREET!!! LETS GOOOOOOO #CATSBY90 #FJB pic.twitter.com/uOIDGfUMBX — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 3, 2021

Related















