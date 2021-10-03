Lights are on in Bagram! Locals say the Chinese have landed!

















Chinese Communists might have turned the lights on at Bagram. Someone did.

On Sunday, the Taliban denied there was any Chinese military presence at Bagram. Some reports speculated that the base might have been lit overnight as a security precaution due to some fighting that was going on in the area.

However, some locals say they’ve seen Chinese jets taking off and coming in.

Tonight, for the first time in two months since the withdrawal of US troops, the lights of Bagram airbase have been turned on. Some locals claim that the Chinese have settled there, but so far no credible source has confirmed the news of Chinese troops settlement. pic.twitter.com/R90rQlJ4iD — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) October 2, 2021

Breaking: Lights at Bagram Airbase Turned On – Chinese Military Planes Reportedly Seen Landing at Abandoned US Airbase in Afghanistan #BidenEffect I hope this is true. I want to see any Dem or RINO explain this one away. https://t.co/V6Vfy5G8ad — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 3, 2021

There is intense fighting in Kabul:

Correction: Kariz Mir area is also part of 7th district. It is far from that 7th district but it comes underthis area… — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) October 3, 2021

Another explosion is heard close to Sare Kotal Khair Khana (police district 11 of Kabul city), just south of Bagram airbase — 🇦🇫Afghanistan Fact Checks🔎 (@AfgFactChecks) October 3, 2021

The abandoned people:

VIDEO: Taliban have launched house-to-house search in Parwan province where Bagram Base, the largest US military base was located, & arrested hundreds of people in the past few days for being former GOV 🇦🇫 workers.

“In one street they arrested 8 people” says the guy on the video. pic.twitter.com/gRlm6B7x9F — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) October 2, 2021

This guy was taken out of his home last night & today his tortured dead body was hanging on ring road in #Jalalabad city of #Ningarhar province. A new wave of Target killings & reprisals has started by the known “unknowns” across #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/CavLUih7SD — Mohammad Agha Ibrahimkhail (@M_Ibrahimkhail) October 3, 2021

