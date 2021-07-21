Biden crusades for CRT in schools to “dismantle schools” and “whiteness”

















The Biden administration may have backed off grants forcing public schools to teach Critical Race Theory but all they’ve done is move to a more incremental approach. They never stop and there is no end. All they do is take a step back and wait for a moment. Sometimes they go through another door and such is the case of their push for Critical Race Theory.

They are still forcing Critical Race Theory into the schools

The administration’s guidance for school reopening promotes a radical activist group’s handbook. In this manual, it calls for educators to “disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression.”

It’s fully racist.

The Department of Education linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s “Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning” in its handbook intended to help schools reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They recommend spending billions of dollars they collectively received through the American Rescue Plan on it.

The Abolitionist Teaching Network’s website includes links to materials and media that pushes Critical Race Theory without using the usual language.

They are trying to deceive the parents.

Co-founder Bettina Love, a vile racist, declares their organization “is dedicated to not creating new schools or reimagining schools, but destroying schools that do nothing but harm Black and brown children.”

Love said her group will pay its “activists in residence” to travel around the country and “go into schools or communities and do the work of dismantling.”

“If you don’t recognize that White supremacy is in everything we do, then we got a problem. I want us to be feared,” Love said.

It’s a real moneymaker for the race whores.

Watch:

THIS IS BETTINA LOVE

The administration is pushing this to divide us by race, instill communism in the young, and tear down the country. The people in the White House are communists and neo-fascists.

SCOOP: San Diego Unified School District tells white teachers they are guilty of “spirit murdering” black children and should undergo “antiracist therapy for White educators.” I’ve obtained explosive whistleblower documents from the training session. Let’s dig in. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

This summer, San Diego Unified hired critical race theorist Bettina Love for a district-wide training on “[challenging] the oppressive practices that live within … school organizations.” The district forbade recordings, but my whistleblower took screenshots and detailed notes. pic.twitter.com/haprjyQxgB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

According to the whistleblower notes, Love began by saying that “racism runs deep” in America and that blacks alone “know who America really is.” Love claimed that public schools “don’t see [blacks] as human,” perpetuate “anti-Blackness,” and “spirit murder babies.” pic.twitter.com/jumMapxZ79 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

The fraudulent spirit murder — evil and deceitful!

The concept of “spirit murder” is at the heart of Love’s teachings. Love writes that public schools are guilty of “the spirit murdering of Black and Brown children,” defines as “a death that is built on racism and intended to reduce, humiliate, and destroy people of color.” pic.twitter.com/e1jyPejxAm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

During the presentation, Love argued that “Whiteness reproduces poverty, failing schools, high unemployment, school closings, and trauma for people of color.” She insisted that “white educators must take responsibility” because they uphold “white supremacy culture.” pic.twitter.com/Qmy3hj9r3y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

To correct this, Love argued that “reform will not work” and that schools must adopt “abolitionist teaching” to “remove oppression from its roots.” Love told white teachers they must undergo “antiracist therapy for White educators” in order to overcome their ignorance and racism. pic.twitter.com/IddS9U5L3c — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2021

