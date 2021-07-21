One man in his 80s died so Sydney goes on full lockdown

















Anger is growing in Australia as 13 million people – about half the population – endure fresh lockdowns to quash a small number of Covid outbreaks. Sydney just put 5.3 million on lockdown over one death, a man in his 80s.

The police throw people in jail for disobeying. In many areas, people can’t leave their homes.

A third state, South Australia, joined Victoria and parts of New South Wales in lockdown on Tuesday. Australia’s two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are among places facing uncertainty over when to re-open.

Only 14% of the people are vaccinated because of the extremely slow lockdown.

Many people have expressed frustration at being back in highly policed lockdowns 18 months into the pandemic.

Sydney put 5.3 million people on total lockdown over one death of a man in his 80s, allegedly from COVID-19. There were 111 cases out of 182,000 tests. The Premiere calls it a “no regrets policy.” That’s like our ‘if it saves only one life’ nonsense.

Retail stores and all construction sites are shut down.

Only essential stores can remain open.

And residents in 110 suburbs can’t leave their area, even to go to work. That’s exactly what the Chinese Communists did.

WATCH:

Sydney puts 5.3 million residents in totalitarian lockdown because 1 man in his 80’s has died from Covid. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results. And the world is insane.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cs7uxucSgl — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 20, 2021

