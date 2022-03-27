Biden Didn’t Follow Science When Issuing Mandates, Emails Show

The Biden regime never followed the science when they issued mandates, according to recently obtained emails. It was always about control.

When the Biden regime issued their guidance for schools, they knew they weren’t basing it on science. According to internal emails, they didn’t have data on students’ learning loss. Additionally, the 6-foot rule was based on “decades-old research” and they knew it.

As if that isn’t enough, the CDC denied a Harvard University public health expert’s request for state-level vaccine distribution data, which she needed for her research about how policies affected vaccinations, the emails show, Fox reports.

Fox News was alerted to the emails and obtained them through FOIA.

“These emails show the CDC forged ahead and crafted pandemic policy based on poor data – even after they’ve been warned old and out-of-date research was being used to support their guidelines,” Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, told Fox News. “First, the CDC allowed teachers’ unions to write the guidance on school reopenings, and now we just learned the CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects.”

CDC officials recently acknowledged in unrelated internal emails that the agency must clean up its data-gathering process, which hindered the pandemic response, Politico reported.

States were able to get millions in COVID relief based on these lies and omissions. Trillions were wasted.

There was missing data about learning loss:

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky questioned whether “missing data” were affecting figures regarding “race and ethnicity”.

“I was just scanning this report, and it feels like I’m missing something,” Walensky wrote in the heavily redacted email.

“How can the national average be that much higher than the average of whites/AA/Hispanics?” Walensky wrote. “IS it because the others are censored to missing data, as given by the footnote (this feels misleading – but maybe the best way to report it).”

Fauci warned the research was decades-old:

A Harvard public health expert was left in the dark while putting her research together.

