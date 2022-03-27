Trump Made 3 Great Points in GA Albeit with Salty Language

M Dowling
Donald Trump rallied a huge crowd in Commerce Georgia last night. He used some salty language to make his point so be forewarned on some of our clips. He blamed Biden for not deterring the Ukraine invasion. Indeed, Biden did nothing.

FIRST GREAT POINT

Biden doesn’t know what he is doing. That’s clear. Aside from the cursing, it’s a great point.

Trump insisted that “the invasion of Ukraine should never have happened,” and would not have if he was in the White House. We can’t know that but it is true that no one acted up while DJT was in the White House and we now have a dangerous war in Ukraine with Iran bombing our base in Iraq, China and Russia forming a close bond, and North Korea threatening to hit the US. And, Biden has nearly three years to go on his term.

“We have a president that has no idea what the hell he’s doing and has no idea even where he is. The fake news, they’re trying to say he’s acting brilliantly,” he said. But, Trump says, this isn’t the case at all, because currently “Ukraine is being bombed to s**t!”

ANOTHER GREAT POINT

“Joe Biden should recuse himself from anything having to do with Ukraine because of how much money they’re getting from Ukraine. They’ve taken in a fortune,” he said, referring to alleged corrupt activity between the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company.

The younger Biden had joined the board of Burisma Holdings – one of Ukraine’s largest private natural gas producers – in 2014. That was soon after the Maidan protests in Kyiv that ultimately installed a pro-Western government in the country. The violent coup was backed by the Obama administration. At the time, Biden Sr. was vice president.

During the 2020 election campaign, Trump claimed that Biden had used his influence and his government position to get his son the job, with a reported salary of $83,000 per month. He accused Biden Sr. of later pressuring then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to fire a prosecutor, who had been investigating alleged violations at Burisma. Actually, he did it publicly and it’s on tape.

The elder Biden confirmed that he threatened to withhold a loan to Kyiv in order to get a prosecutor sacked, but insisted that this was done to get rid of a corrupt official, in line with bipartisan US policy. His campaign denied all other claims.

HERE’S ANOTHER GREAT POINT

If the entire party won’t even admit that men and women are biologically different, how can they be in power?

ANOTHER SALTY LANGUAGE POINT

DJT feels a little persecuted by Hillary and her gang, but he is and was. That’s true.

THEY’RE HAVING A GOOD TIME


