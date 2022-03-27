Trump Made 3 Great Points in GA Albeit with Salty Language

Donald Trump rallied a huge crowd in Commerce Georgia last night. He used some salty language to make his point so be forewarned on some of our clips. He blamed Biden for not deterring the Ukraine invasion. Indeed, Biden did nothing.

TRUMP: “Joe Biden totally failed to deter Russia’s disgraceful invasion of Ukraine, all of those people are dead. Putin’s heinous attack on a proud and sovereign nation shocks the conscious of every person of goodwill. MORE: https://t.co/nz2vfdICMV pic.twitter.com/29DrgDNoJe — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 27, 2022

FIRST GREAT POINT

Biden doesn’t know what he is doing. That’s clear. Aside from the cursing, it’s a great point.

Trump insisted that “the invasion of Ukraine should never have happened,” and would not have if he was in the White House. We can’t know that but it is true that no one acted up while DJT was in the White House and we now have a dangerous war in Ukraine with Iran bombing our base in Iraq, China and Russia forming a close bond, and North Korea threatening to hit the US. And, Biden has nearly three years to go on his term.

“We have a president that has no idea what the hell he’s doing and has no idea even where he is. The fake news, they’re trying to say he’s acting brilliantly,” he said. But, Trump says, this isn’t the case at all, because currently “Ukraine is being bombed to s**t!”

TRUMP: Even “Sleepy son of a b****” Chuck Todd of “Meet The Fake Press” acknowledged that Russia did not invade another nation while Trump was in the White House. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/mOD2p8TZfz — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 27, 2022

ANOTHER GREAT POINT

“Joe Biden should recuse himself from anything having to do with Ukraine because of how much money they’re getting from Ukraine. They’ve taken in a fortune,” he said, referring to alleged corrupt activity between the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump: Joe Biden should recuse from anything having to do with Ukraine because they’ve gotten so much money from Ukraine pic.twitter.com/v2kIW0LP7I — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2022

The younger Biden had joined the board of Burisma Holdings – one of Ukraine’s largest private natural gas producers – in 2014. That was soon after the Maidan protests in Kyiv that ultimately installed a pro-Western government in the country. The violent coup was backed by the Obama administration. At the time, Biden Sr. was vice president.

During the 2020 election campaign, Trump claimed that Biden had used his influence and his government position to get his son the job, with a reported salary of $83,000 per month. He accused Biden Sr. of later pressuring then-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to fire a prosecutor, who had been investigating alleged violations at Burisma. Actually, he did it publicly and it’s on tape.

The elder Biden confirmed that he threatened to withhold a loan to Kyiv in order to get a prosecutor sacked, but insisted that this was done to get rid of a corrupt official, in line with bipartisan US policy. His campaign denied all other claims.

HERE’S ANOTHER GREAT POINT

If the entire party won’t even admit that men and women are biologically different, how can they be in power?

TRUMP: “A party that’s unwilling to admit that men and women are biologically different – in defiance of all scientific and human history – is a party that should not be anywhere near the levers of power in the United States of America.” #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/SX53J0fhm5 — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 27, 2022

ANOTHER SALTY LANGUAGE POINT

DJT feels a little persecuted by Hillary and her gang, but he is and was. That’s true.

Trump on suing Hillary: “We filed this great case, we’ve got a judge that was appointed by Bill and Hillary Clinton. How do you think that’s going to go? This s**t can only happen to me.” MORE: https://t.co/Z02PIBLNcH pic.twitter.com/2h8mxg0EuR — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 27, 2022

THEY’RE HAVING A GOOD TIME

Look at ALL the people in Commerce, Georgia waiting to hear President Trump speak. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/ou40w6SO49 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 26, 2022

WATCH: Trump dances following the conclusion of his rally in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/6d9soEzNHq — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 27, 2022

Related