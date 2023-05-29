Biden DOJ Prepares to Indict Donald Trump

ABC News reported yesterday that Jack Smith is preparing to make a decision on the potential Donald Trump indictment. Is there any doubt that he plans to indict? A grand jury and a trial in DC will be a complete fraud. Numerous top attorneys – all leftists – are involved.

ABC concentrated on the classified documents case.

Biden’s DOJ under special counsel lunatic Jack Smith will indict over classified documents. Donald Trump was negotiating to release the documents via his lawyers as per his constitutional right. He had the right to declassify them as president. This is Russiagate 2.0.

Mar-a-Lago was protected by Secret Service.

Biden’s Dept of InJustice will not indict Joe Biden for all the classified documents found in his house and garage in Delaware, in closets of a university, and a storage room in Chinatown.

Will the DOJ go after Pence, who had classified documents at his residence in Indiana?

Biden’s Dept of InJustice will not indict Joe Biden for all the classified documents found in his house and garage in Delaware, in closets of a university.

The Fraudulent Charge

In December 2021, Trump’s representative informed NARA (National Archives and Records Administration) that some presidential records had been found at Trump’s residence, Mar-A-Lago.

Trump’s people transferred 15 boxes to NARA in January 2022. There were some marked classified, which Trump responded to by saying he had the authority to declassify documents. He does have that authority, as do past presidents.

After Mar-A-Lago was raided, Trump’s representatives were told to put a second lock on a door. That’s it.

Donald Trump was hoping to use the documents to write his memoir.

We are a lawless Banana Republic with Stalinists in the White House.

Hillary Clinton erased 33,000 emails that were under subpoena, and washed her phones with Bleach Bit. She gets to stroll the sandy beaches wearing one of her tents in tony vacation spots while here we go again with Trump.

Telling people to march peacefully and patriotically is another issue that could haunt him. There is that seditious conspiracy issue hanging out there.

How many more BORROWED MILLIONS will this round cost?

The Indictment Is Coming

BREAKING: BIDEN DOJ TO INDICT TRUMP OVER MAR-A-LAGO INVESTIGATION Bringing up the fact other presidents did it means nothing to these people It’s not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy pic.twitter.com/P5yJDKHzsy — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 25, 2023

via What Finger

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday:

Special counsel Jack Smith has all but finished obtaining testimony and other evidence in his criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of Trump’s close associates are bracing for his indictment and anticipate being able to fundraise off a prosecution, people in the former president’s circle said, as clashes within the Trump legal team have led to the departure of a key lawyer.

In recent weeks prosecutors working for Smith have completed interviews with nearly every employee at Trump’s Florida home, from top political aides to maids and maintenance staff, the people said. Prosecutors have pressed witnesses—some in multiple rounds of testimony—on questions that appeared to home in on specific elements Smith’s team would need to show to prove a crime, including those that speak to Trump’s intentions, and questions aimed at undermining potential defenses Trump could raise, they said.

Donald Trump’s attorneys requested a meeting with Merrick Garland last week to head this off. Most experts believe this signals the end is near. I doubt Garland will grant the meeting, or if he does, it will be cursory.

The LA Times reported last week:

He has gone beyond building his basic case to gather all the information he can before asking the grand jury to return an indictment and losing its investigative powers.

Hence this week’s New York Times report that Smith had served a subpoena for information about the Trump Organization’s business dealings in seven foreign countries. The subpoena appeared designed to get at the possibility that Trump used the classified documents to strike deals with foreign governments, which would be still another serious crime, but it reportedly produced no new information.

Smith is looking to invent a motive:

Some commentators suggested the idea was to furnish a motive for Trump’s obstructions. But the charges Smith is likely to bring don’t require any proof of motive, and they are grave regardless of what Trump did with the documents. My sense is that Smith was exploring an investigative angle that didn’t prove fruitful.

The same goes for reports that Smith sent agents to interview much of the housekeeping and maintenance staff at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate . I doubt he was desperate to bolster his case with a nugget of information from an unlikely source; rather, I think he wants to leave no stone unturned while he’s still able to turn stones.

SOME OF DONALD Trump’s lawyers and top advisers have given the former president an unwelcome, if not unexpected message in recent weeks: You should expect to get indicted this year.

We still have Fani Willis in Fulton County preparing to indict Donald Trump and his allies in August.

All this man wanted to do was save America from the hard left that has taken over the country. His crime is wanting to make America great again as the vultures pick at its bones.

Related