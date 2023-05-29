Marking the Summer of Joy in Chicago with 53 Shot, 12 Killed So Far

Hey Jackass, a site that records the horrors of death and destruction in Chicago primarily due to gang violence, reports as of early May 29th, 12 were killed, and another 41 were shot and wounded for a total of 53 victims.

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled his plan to push for violence prevention and provided millions of dollars to youth outreach organizations, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The rash of holiday-weekend shootings started the next day. Two 2-year-olds accidentally shot themselves when they separately got a hold of guns Saturday, according to local WGN-TV.

This is Black Lives Matter Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first weekend as mayor.

Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced it will be sending a newly created team of street outreach workers to Chicago neighborhoods during the Memorial Day weekend to help with the city’s violence prevention efforts. That didn’t work, to no sane person’s dismay.

Instead of putting more cops out on the streets to curb the traditional Memorial Day weekend spike in street violence, new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has hired unarmed “peacekeepers.”

One of the peacekeepers beat and robbed a man.



Johnson put in a safety plan of games, music, and singing for the youth.

“All of the activities BUILD has to offer have been open to the youth for the last two days,” said BUILD, Inc. Chief Program Officer Monique Draper. “Just keep that in mind that we want all of our babies to come back on Tuesday.”

The facility opened up its doors to youth up to 12th grade for its Summer Kickoff, which keeps them busy indoors and away from possible violence.

That’s nice but law enforcement has to accompany it.

The problem is that Democrats don’t recognize gang violence, just gun violence.

The sale of drugs and illegal guns is a profitable business. What city jobs or after-school program would convince any of these young men to lay down their weapons and walk away from a life of crime? Chicago will remain unsafe until it jails criminals. Video: @dowop_robinson pic.twitter.com/CgbvHAcd6j — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) May 25, 2023

When will the NAACP issue a travel warning for Chicago?

.@RonDeSantis on the NAACP: “[T]ypical political stunt…FL’s crime rate’s at a 50-year low. Compare that to…Chicago or Baltimore. I don’t hear the NAACP talking about that..[P]eople who contributed to our record tourism have been board members of the NAACP…Phony narrative” pic.twitter.com/HgNpWzPLeO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 25, 2023

In most cases, we will never know the names of the victims. They will die unknown with only a few to mourn their lives.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy also were among the weekend’s non-fatal gunshot victims. Three other people were shot while standing on the sidewalk early Monday, police told the television station.

Five people alone were shot over the past four days in the city’s northside neighborhood of Lakeview, including 35-year-old William Hair, whose best friend futilely tried to save his life when he took a bullet.

“He was there with his best friend,” the victim’s father, Bill, said. “They … didn’t have a chance to do anything. His best friend, thank God, was with him and valiantly tried to save his life, and performed CPR, helped him breathe. My son fought for his life, but he was gone.”

On the west side of Chicago, a 35-year-old man was killed and a 30-year-old woman injured when someone fired shots at them as they sat in a parked car around 2:09 a.m. Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the woman was hit in her side and in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made and that their investigation is ongoing.

About an hour earlier, three men were shot in Lakeview, leaving one in serious condition. The two other men were hospitalized in good condition, according to NBC Chicago.

Shortly before that, about 12:30 a.m., a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Washington Heights.

A 26-year-old man was shot while leaving a gas station in Woodlawn about 10:55 p.m. Saturday by someone in a white SUV, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

