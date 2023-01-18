Biden Drops to His Knees Before the Golden State Warriors

M Dowling
On Tuesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship. He suddenly dropped down to his knees before the team and Kamala.

Some thought he was proposing.

As if it wasn’t awkward enough, Kamala yelled out, “I’m not doing that!” Then she cackled and took her position with the team.

Cringeworthy. Two more years of this.


Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

2 more years? Maybe, maybe not. God is still in control.

