Biden Drops to His Knees Before the Golden State Warriors

On Tuesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship. He suddenly dropped down to his knees before the team and Kamala.

Some thought he was proposing.

As if it wasn’t awkward enough, Kamala yelled out, “I’m not doing that!” Then she cackled and took her position with the team.

Cringeworthy. Two more years of this.

Kamala Harris refuses to drop to her knees in front of an entire NBA team. Kamala shouts “I’m not doing that!” Joe Biden in turn gets on his knees before the Golden State Warriors. The White House crowd awkwardly gasps. Cringe. WATCH 🥴 pic.twitter.com/gEeCsip2XA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2023

