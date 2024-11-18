Biden Escalated the Ukraine War While Wandering in Brazil

Figurehead Joe Biden approved long-range missiles into Russia. Biden must have approved it while wandering in the Brazilian Rainforests. That is what he is doing this week. No one thinks Biden is making these decisions. It’s a charade.

The more likely scenario is that he did it on behalf of the State Department and 17 intelligence agencies.

Biden, his daughter, Ashley, and his granddaughter, Natalie, are currently on a “nature tour” of the Amazon rainforest pic.twitter.com/N1ibg13OrV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2024

RUSSIA’S WARNINGS

Russian President Putin said, “It is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It is about deciding whether NATO countries become directly involved in the military conflict or not,” he said.

If strikes were okayed, Putin warned they would make “appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us.”

Putin said in mid-September that if Western nations allowed Ukraine to use these weapons to strike Russia, “it will mean nothing short of direct involvement” in the conflict. NATO countries have been very wary to avoid escalating the war.

It will mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are parties to the war in Ukraine,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout. “This will mean their direct involvement in the conflict, and it will clearly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict dramatically.”

“This will mean that NATO countries—the United States and European countries – are at war with Russia.”

Putin said at the time that Moscow would “make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken likes to say NATO is not at war with Russia. However, if Russia perceives they are, then we are.

After the Sunday reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that if media reports are confirmed, “that would certainly be a qualitatively new spiral of escalation of tensions and a qualitatively new situation in terms of US involvement in this conflict.”

Figurehead Biden allegedly fears North Korean troops are heading for the US border. How long before our troops are dragged into a war?

The long-range missiles are from US-NATO. We all know it. Putin regards it as US-NATO entering the war.

FIRST RESPONSE

Russia unleashed a massive strike on Ukraine yesterday. They targeted the power grid. Zelensky refuses to negotiate. Maybe it’s time to threaten to remove Starlink to get Zelensky into negotiations now. There would be repercussions if Russia took more land and people are killed.

Remember, the Democrats claimed Donald Trump would start World War III.

RUSSIA UNLEASHES MASSIVE STRIKE ON UKRAINE Russia fired 120 missiles and 90 drones, killing seven and crippling Ukraine’s power grid. Air defenses intercepted 104 missiles, but Kyiv and several regions suffered severe damage, prompting emergency blackouts. The… pic.twitter.com/mbkYml0Aw1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 17, 2024

