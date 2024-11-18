US Gov: All Available US Funds to Ukraine & $50 Million to Brazil

Biden approved Ukraine shooting off US long-range missiles into Russia. He did it while he was wandering the Brazilian rainforests. He’s amazing at multi-tasking with dementia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration would send all available funds to Ukraine. The funds go to keep the war going, to pay their bureaucrats, and to fund our military-industrial complex.

Democrats are tone-deaf. They just lost the election, and Blinken promises every last dollar to Ukraine.

#BREAKING: Anthony Blinken states, “Every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door (to Ukraine) between now and January 20th. You wanna know why #WNC is angry? This is why. Our roads are destroyed.

No clean water.

Business are closing. WE need the help! pic.twitter.com/ItlNGj5K9P — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 14, 2024

As Biden wandered the forests, he announced $50 million for the Amazon Fund, a Brazilian government initiative to combat deforestation. This brings total U.S. contributions to $100 million out of the $500 million Biden promised last year.

President Lula said he would stop the problem by 2030.

During a landmark visit to the Amazon rainforest on Sunday, Biden declared that no one can reverse America’s green transition.

He boasted of the inflationary Inflation Reduction Act he signed in 2022, which, together with other legislation, provides $450 billion and endless more in clean energy funding.

Biden also said Sunday that the U.S. had surpassed his goal of delivering $11 billion per year in climate financing to developing countries by 2024, a more than six-fold increase from when Biden took over from Trump in 2021. The White House said this makes the U.S. the largest bilateral provider of climate finance in the world,

Most of the money goes into the pockets of dictators.

We are $36 trillion in debt, and our interest payments exceed our defense budget. There is no monitoring or accountability.

Blinken also promised to help Lima build their train, but there is confusion about where the money is coming from. Caltrain is selling their old trains to them dirt cheap. It probably needs to be watched. Too many bureaucrats have too much money they freely spend.

Today we announced that the United States will support the city of Lima in building a new passenger train line that will expand access to reliable and affordable transportation for over 200,000 people every single day. pic.twitter.com/h1TGSHxriA — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 17, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email