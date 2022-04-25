Biden Forcing US Taxpayers to Fund Ukraine Pensions, Salaries…

Joe Biden, in one of his fogs of dementia, said on Thursday that he is pledging $1.3 billion more in assistance to Ukraine. This is added to the roughly $2.6 billion previously approved.

The direct economic assistance from U.S. taxpayers to Ukraine is to pay for Ukrainian government salaries, pensions, and other programs.

“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.”

The needs of Americans are urgent, but Biden could care less. He’s crazy and needs to be removed from office immediately.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the United States in his nightly address in Ukraine. He said the new aid was “just what we were waiting for.”

Who is Biden to do this? We can’t afford it and our own people need help.

Earlier in a virtual address to the World Bank meeting in Washington, he said his nation will also need up to $7 billion each month to make up for economic losses.

So, are we going to rebuild the country too?

A real question I have, though .. @TuckerCarlson reports Biden’s sending 1/2 billion to “pay for the salaries of workers in Ukraine government.” What “workers” are we talking about here? And where are they situated?https://t.co/ObN84ppxnb — Pipers Creek (@piperscreekway) April 24, 2022

