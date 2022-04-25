500K Waiting at the Border- 10% Are Caught, We’ll Have 20 Million Illegals

“This is not an immigration problem. This is a slave trade problem, “ said Goliad County, Texas Sheriff Roy Boyd (L), director of the Texas Sheriffs’ Association. Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback (R) added that Biden’s vision has “emboldened” cartels and created “carnage.” Both Sheriffs testified at a recent meeting of the Texas House of Representatives.

Sheriff Boyd said they only catch about 8 to 10% of the illegal aliens. We will have 20 million illegals. [All Democrats, no doubt]

Border Patrol agents and Texas law enforcement officers are bracing for as many as 500,000 illegal immigrants. They are waiting in Mexico to enter Texas the minute Title 42 is lifted, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square.

The media isn’t bothering to give us this number, are they?

Sheriff Boyd added that they’ve seen cartel movements they’re never seen in their decades-long careers.

“…smugglers are beginning to make preparations for a much larger event – something the likes of which we’ve never seen before,” he told The Center Square. “They’re staging stolen vehicles on abandoned properties, supplies in shacks, and in other drop-off points preparing for heavy foot traffic heading north.

“We’re expecting a surge of people we’ve never seen in the history of the United States, all because of [President Joe] Biden ending Title 42,” Boyd said, and because Immigrations and Customs Enforcement “has the hands of border patrol agents tied, preventing them from enforcing Title 8.”

The media doesn’t bother to tell us this either.

THEY COME FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AND WE DON’T KNOW WHO THEY ARE

This is an absolute disgrace. A Texas National Guardsman probably drowned this week trying to save illegal aliens. As it turned out, they were transnational criminals. What are the chances they just happened to be criminals, or do you think there are so many criminals coming that it was inevitable?

Our cities are becoming cartel havens. The politicians protect them in sanctuary cities. It’s dumbfounding.

People from all over the world are coming in non-stop right now.

A group of men just came running down the riverbank on the Mexican side, jumped into the Rio Grande, and very quickly crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX. Authorities are searching for the body of the missing TX National Guardsmen just up river from here. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/68BfUZYD1j — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

BIDEN IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS

This is the courageous young man who probably lost his life. Blame Joe Biden and his cabal for this. They have blood on their hands and there will be a lot more as criminals and terrorists flood the country.

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans is a hero who risked his life in service to Texas & America. Law enforcement & rescue teams continue a relentless search for him. Join us in prayer for a successful recovery. Updates will be provided when they become available. pic.twitter.com/nULof4gcwl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 24, 2022

THEY COME IN NON-STOP

Border Patrol President Brandon Judd said on Newsmax today that people are drowning in the Rio Grande every day. Three drowned in one day alone.

The Biden administration did all of this.

The Biden administration is a criminal organization. People in this administration are traitors to this country and they have the gall to call innocent people traitors. They are changing America forever.

Two U.S. Border Patrol boats had to come rescue part of the group who couldn’t make it across. Agents were yelling at the migrants to give them the children, but they kept refusing.

THIS is what sucks up BP resources. While this is happening, that’s two boats tied up. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2nVhkWBJEe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Several men in the group told me they are from Venezuela. Haitians can be seen crossing illegally in the water behind them. Two of them appeared to be pregnant women. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DwvoI3Sv9T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Related